Knicks’ Josh Hart claps back at NBA star, LeBron for criticizing partying video
The Indiana Pacers played Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, yet the team they just beat, the New York Knicks, are still making headlines after a viral boat party that had the NBA world talking. Knicks star Josh Hart wasn’t too happy about some comments.
The Knicks were ousted 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals at Indiana back on Saturday that was ultimately what got their head coach Tom Thibodeau fired despite being only two wins away from making it to the big dance.
If that weren’t enough to get the pundits talking, here’s the viral video of the team partying like they won on Monday night:
And here’s a video Miami Heat’s Kevin Love posted mocking the Knicks partying after losing the their coach using scenes from the movie Project X.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar and former Love teammate LeBron also piggybacked on the post in the comments section with a bunch of rolling on the floor laughing emokis to which Hart replied, “Someone needs to take your phone.”
Hey, Love has a championship with LeBron in Cleveland back in 2016, and Hart doesn’t. When you don’t win and make headlines for partying, you open yourself up to trash-talk. Love and LeBron have earned that right to say what they want.
