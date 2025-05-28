The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Wings’ Paige Bueckers goes ‘business casual’ in UConn homecoming fit vs. Sun

It was more than a normal road game for the WNBA’s No. 1 pick and she delivered both on and off the court for Dallas.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers’ return to Connecticut couldn’t have gone any better on Tuesday night. Even her fit game was on lock in her return to the state she made proud in college for the UConn Huskies.

From 2020-2025 the Minnesota native called Connecticut home, and delivered UConn’s first national championship since the 2016 season. She was then selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings.

Paige Buecker
Bueckers delivered at UConn. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s been a tough start for Bueckers as the Wings came into Tuesday’s matchup with the Connecticut Sun at 0-4. Maybe all Paige needed was some home cooking because Dallas got its first win of the season, 109-87, and Bueckers had her best game as a pro with 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

She also won before the game, receiving a huge ovation from the Connecticut fans.

She also crushed her “business casual” fit in the pregame tunnel of Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It was a night to remember for the 23-year-old Bueckers.

Congrats to Bueckers on her first WNBA win — there was no better way to do it than in front of the Connecticut fans.

Paige Buecker
David Butler II-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

