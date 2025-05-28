Wings’ Paige Bueckers goes ‘business casual’ in UConn homecoming fit vs. Sun
Paige Bueckers’ return to Connecticut couldn’t have gone any better on Tuesday night. Even her fit game was on lock in her return to the state she made proud in college for the UConn Huskies.
From 2020-2025 the Minnesota native called Connecticut home, and delivered UConn’s first national championship since the 2016 season. She was then selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers turns heads in flashy Nike Project F.R.O.G. Wings pregame fit entrance
It’s been a tough start for Bueckers as the Wings came into Tuesday’s matchup with the Connecticut Sun at 0-4. Maybe all Paige needed was some home cooking because Dallas got its first win of the season, 109-87, and Bueckers had her best game as a pro with 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.
She also won before the game, receiving a huge ovation from the Connecticut fans.
She also crushed her “business casual” fit in the pregame tunnel of Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers goes pretty in pink for Dallas Wings WNBA pregame tunnel debut
It was a night to remember for the 23-year-old Bueckers.
Congrats to Bueckers on her first WNBA win — there was no better way to do it than in front of the Connecticut fans.
