Paige Bueckers flexes UConn shirt in first WNBA pregame fit to troll Notre Dame crowd
Paige Bueckers rocked her first WNBA game-day fit for the start of preseason for the Dallas Wings, and the No.1 overall pick in last month’s draft was still reppin’ her UConn Huskies with her pregame look.
Bueckers, 23, had a whirlwind time between college and the pros after UConn won its first national championship since 2016, dethroning the South Carolina Gamecocks. From there, it was a victory parade and then off to New York for the draft where she wowed in not one, but two sparkly black fits on a night that saw her go to the Wings.
After some fun with her bestie and former Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd including a pink fit competition in an Oreo ad, Paige arrived in Dallas where she strolled in with some elite Kobe sneakers, and then showed off her full look in a Wings uniform.
Fans will have to wait no longer to see Bueckers play in her first action at the professional level when the Wings take on the Las Vegas Aces at the Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center at the University of Notre Dame. Bueckers strolled in flexing a cool UConn championship T-shirt while at the home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Paige Bueckers Era in the WNBA tips off tonight, and she’s already making a fit statement before the game.
