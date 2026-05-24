Wyndham Clark's Girlfriend Emily Tanner Reacts to Surge at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

32-year-old American golfer Wyndham Clark is one of the most intriguing athletes in the PGA Tour right now. While he's currently the 75th-ranked player on the tour, he always seems capable of producing a great weekend.

And that's exactly what Clark did this past weekend, when he won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament after producing a -30 overall and a -11 in the final round alone.

Wyndham Clark | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While there are plenty of people who'll be happy for Clark, none more so than his girlfriend, Emily Tanner.

These two hard-launched their relationship at The Masters back in March and are clearly still going strong. Tanner has been supporting Clark at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, this past weekend, and must be thrilled to see his success.

Emily Tanner Shares '⭐' Message About Boyfriend Wyndham Clark Amid CJ Cup Byron Nelson Win

Clark surged up the leaderboard on Saturday, which put him in position to win on Sunday. And Tanner was close by the entire time, which she showed through several posts to her Instagram story.

The first post showed a panoramic video of one hole at TPC Craig Ranch while Clark was competing. The second showed Clark speaking to an interviewer after finishing his round on Saturday.

Tanner simply captioned the interview photo with a, "⭐" emoji.

And Clark proved why that star was deserved on Sunday.

This victory has got to feel good for Clark, given that his last PGA Tour victory was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024. Not to mention that he ultimately had to overcome the world's No. 1-ranked player, Scottie Scheffler, in the final round, as both guys entered Sunday at -19 and tied for second-place in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson standings.

It will be interesting to see if Clark can use this as momentum heading into the summer, or perhaps produce more consistently when competing in the PGA Tour.

One would imagine that Tanner will be by Clark's side throughout the rest of this golf tournament, as she was his good luck charm during this tournament in Texas. And her moral support seems to bring out the best of Clark.

Wyndham Clark watches his shot | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images