F1 Miami McLaren driver Oscar Piastri epically fails dance move from NFL star
Oscar Piastri could be the world F1 world champion this year.
Let's hope the Australian doesn't do "The Griddy" to celebrate.
The 24-year-old McLaren driver currently holds first place in the Formula 1 drivers standings, ahead of teammate Lando Norris and four-time world champion Red Bull force Max Verstappen heading into Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.
RELATED: Ciara’s insane red-racer fit at F1 Miami GP leaves hubby Russell Wilson in the dust
Given the celebrity wattage that is always associated with this stop on the F1 schedule, the NFL's best wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, stopped by to hang with Piastri.
As is always the case with forced social media produced segments, someone thought it was a good idea to have Jefferson, 25, teach Piastri the very dated Griddy, something the former LSU star made famous in the NFL, in 2022, that then became a global TikTok phenomenon, and invented while he was in college.
Cue the awkwardness.
RELATED: FC Barcelona drops awesome Travis Scott jerseys for Real Madrid El Clásico match
It went about as well as you would expect, and Piastri was a great sport about it. But his attempt is more out of Michael Flatley's "Lord of the Dance."
"No one has ever done it in racing," Jefferson tells him, saying it will certainly go viral when the Aussie wins his next race, possibly Sunday.
Yes, it certainly would. But not for the right reasons.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season
First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city
BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out