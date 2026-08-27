Sophie Cunningham Shares Playful Tribute to Dolly Parton

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever are having a special season. The Fever have already qualified for the playoffs, and they're 25-14 heading into their game on Friday against the Connecticut Sun.

Cunningham, meanwhile, is at the center of attention online. Her social media following keeps growing quickly, and she's at 4.1 million Instagram followers and 4 million TikTok followers, and those numbers just keep growing.

Cunningham has many reasons to smile these days, but even she couldn't help but get a bit sentimental about musician Dolly Parton passing away. Parton died this week at the age of 80.

Sophie Cunningham of the Fever Shares a Dolly Parton Pribute

On Wednesday, Cunningham took to Instagram to share a cheeky tribute to Parton. She shared a Parton quote that made quite the statement.

"My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order," she wrote, crediting it to Parton with a red heart and star emoji.

Along with the quote, Cunningham shared a gallery of photos and videos from on and off the court. The first features herself wearing beige, wide-legged pants, a white tank top, and cool-looking sunglasses.

Another is a mirror selfie where she's wearing an all-white outfit with a plunging neckline. One more of the gallery's photos is a headshot of Cunningham wearing all black and staring into the camera with a subtle smile.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The post is getting lots of reaction. It has more than 320,000 likes and 3,500 comments as of this story's publishing.

Followers Loved Cunningham's Tribute and They Let Her Know It

Followers flooded to her Instagram page to comment on the gallery and tribute.

"Seriously, I think Dolly had a lot to do with women getting recognized in their field of choice. I'm sure she had a tough road in a male-dominated industry," one said. "Nice tribute."

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham goes up for a shot against the Chicago Sky. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You are truly the cream of the crop," another said.

"Tell me you're a rockstar without saying you're a rockstar," another said with a bunch of exclamation marks, adding, "Let's go queen."

"Not only a great player but a natural model," another said.

"We love you Sophie keep up the good work sister," one more added.

"You make the world a better place, Sophie. Never let anyone tell you any different," another added.

Even though these two are in completely different fields, Parton had a way of touching the lives of everyone, from musicians and sports stars and beyond.