Sophie Cunningham Shows Off Serious Dancing Skills in New Video

Sophie Cunningham is taking center stage in the WNBA this season, and she's a big part of why the Indiana Fever is doing well and has secured a spot in the playoffs.

Cunningham has made quite a name for herself. She has 4 million followers on her Instagram page and another 4 million on her TikTok account. So, Cunningham is undoubtedly becoming one of the most popular WNBA stars.

TikTok is known for its videos featuring people dancing to different songs. It was really made popular with those kinds of clips. Now, Cunningham is getting in on the fun and has shared a video showing off her wild dancing skills.

Sophie Cunningham Shows Off Her Country Music Side

On Sunday, ahead of the Indiana Fever's game against the Chicago Sky, Cunningham took to TikTok to post a video of her dancing to a popular country song. The video is up to nearly four millions views and counting.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham arrives. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The WNBA player made a joke in the clip too.

"Them: What rap songs do you listen to before games?" she wrote, responding with a video of her dancing to the country song "Boot Scootin' Boogie" by Brooks & Dunn.

One could even call this a classic song, because it dates back to 1991. Cunningham was born in 1996, so she wasn't even alive yet when this song came out. But, that didn't stop her from dancing to it.

In the clip, she moves her arms up and down and shakes her body to the music. Followers responded with glowing comments, too.

"You don't hear B&D (Brooks & Dunn) much these days," one said, adding, "Good song. Hot moves."

"What's not to love about Sophie? She's definitely the real deal," another said on the video.

"Just when I thought I couldn't love her more," another commented.

WNBA Fans Can't Get Enough of Sophie Cunningham's Dance Moves

"Sophie is like when a genie asks you what your three wishes are and you ask for the perfect woman, and then you forget to use your other two wishes because you're distracted by a goddess," another said.

Perhaps that's a bit much, but we get the point.

"You are so positive, energetic and fun," one more added.

"I could watch this 100 times," one more said, adding a laughing face emoji. "This is great."

So, whenever Cunningham decides to retire, which likely won't be for quite some time, she can always fall back on her dancing skills and great musical choices.