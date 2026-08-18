Fever Star Sophie Cunningham Announces Major New Brand Deal

Sophie Cunningham has become something of a WNBA darling this season, as she's helped lead the Indiana Fever to a 23-12 record alongside teammate Caitlin Clark.

A look at her Instagram page shows just how popular Cunningham has become during her time in the WNBA. She has nearly 4 million followers on the platform alone.

The WNBA standout has built an impressive endorsement portfolio that includes major national and global brands.

A handful of her partnerships include Adidas, which features a player-exclusive sneaker release, the Sophie Cunningham PE of Crazy Energy, European Wax Center, with a multi-platform lifestyle and personal care campaign, Arby's, as a high-profile brand ambassador, Marriott Bonvoy, via hospitality and travel promotions, and Quest Nutrition, in a fitness and nutrition partnership.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham celebrates a three-point basket. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sophie Cunningham Just Added Another Brand Deal to Her Portfolio

On Monday, Cunningham added another major brand deal to her collection. Once Upon a Coconut, a premium coconut water brand, has officially teamed up with the Fever guard for a new partnership.

The basketball star and Once Upon a Coconut announced the news in a joint social media post, as well as through an official news statement.

"Sophie is everything we want this brand to represent," John Chiorando, Founder and CEO of Once Upon a Coconut, said in a statement. "There is a toughness and resiliency to her, and at the same time, compassion and camaraderie.

"She can compete at the highest level and stand up for her teammates while always embracing who she is. That combination is rare. Most importantly, she doesn't try to be anybody other than herself. That authenticity is incredibly powerful."

Once Upon a Coconut Puts Purpose Behind the Product

The partnership, according to the company, marks another step in Once Upon a Coconut's evolution from an up-and-coming beverage company into a nationally recognized lifestyle brand.

After setting out to "fix coconut water," the brand has also built a reputation for putting purpose behind the product. It even donates 10% of its profits to charitable causes.

"I'm excited to be teaming up with Once Upon A Coconut, a brand committed to making healthy, great tasting coconut water," Cunningham said of the partnership. "Their all-natural flavors and ingredients fit perfectly with my lifestyle and I'm proud to represent a brand so committed to giving back to the community."

These two aren't wasting any time getting the product out here, either. The partnership will start rolling out across Once Upon a Coconut platforms and retail initiatives this summer.