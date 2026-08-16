Sophie Cunningham, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Wow in Fever-Dream Outfits

Whenever the Indiana Fever take on the Atlanta Dream, it's always gets a lot of attention because these two teams have two of the biggest stars in the WNBA on their rosters.

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and the highly talked about Sophie Cunningham were all on point on Sunday with their fashion choices, when the Fever flew down to Atlanta to take on the Dream.

Cameras were rolling as the ladies entered the venue, ready to capture their fits. It was a mix of flashy and fun, with ladies from both the Fever and Dream showing off their best before taking the court in this heated game.

Fits for Fever-Dream Game Shows a Mix of Styles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts in a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the game, Cunningham walked into the venue with a striped blue and burgundy long-sleeved shirt and short, matching shorts.

Aug. 16 is also her birthday, so the Fever honored her with a special social media post of her fit, stating, "The birthday girl has arrived."

"Play great on your special day," one fan said on Instagram.

"She's amazing. Happy birthday, Soph," another said.

In a separate post, Clark walked into the venue wearing all red. She had red, wide-legged pants and a sleeveless red tank top showing a little stomach as she smiled at the camera.

"Clark is stunning in red," one excited follower stated on X.

"Caitlin looking real delicious in that red fit," another said. "She's coming for blood today," she added, referring to the color red.

Angel Reese Brings Her Own Style to Fever-Atlanta Showdown

As for the Dream, they shared a gallery of athletes before the game, including a gorgeous photo of Reese donning dark sunglasses, a red, shiny, long-sleeved silk top and black capri pants with white heeled sandals.

The WNBA star also had a large red and white bag dangling off her left arm in the photo.

The Dream captioned the post: "In our Sunday's best."

"Ms. Chanel herself is looking beautiful in that red," one follower said with fire emojis. She continued, saying that Angel is starting the day off by "putting that tunnel on fire," and adding, "I know she about to have a big game."

Gameday fits are obviously a big part of any athlete's life, and it's just fun to see these ladies step it up when the cameras are on them. Each player brings her own fashion and personality to her gameday fits, from flashy and sophisticated to sporty and spunky.