When Jazz Chisholm Jr. landed on the cover of MLB The Show 23, he was making less than $750,000 a year playing for the Miami Marlins.

He was already an All-Star, one of the most marketable young players in baseball and the face of a video game franchise that had previously featured the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bryce Harper.

His paycheck, however, had yet to catch up with his star power.

Three years, a World Series appearance and a 30-30 season later, Chisholm is finally in a position to command the kind of money that comes with being an established major league star.

The 28-year-old reportedly agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Nov. 27, that could pay him as much as $58.5 million over the next two seasons.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the agreement is that Chisholm could be back on the open market as soon as next winter.

Inside Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s New Contract With the Toronto Blue Jays

Chisholm's first foray into free agency resulted in a rather unconventional agreement.

According to ESPN, the former New York Yankees infielder will receive a $6 million signing bonus and a $12.5 million base salary in 2027. What happens beyond that will depend on decisions made by both Chisholm and the Blue Jays.

Chisholm holds a $16 million player option for 2028, giving him the ability to collect $34.5 million over two seasons. Should he turn down that option, Toronto can retain him for an additional year at $40 million, bringing the total value of the contract to $58.5 million.

If neither side exercises its option, Chisholm will receive a $1.5 million buyout and return to free agency having collected $20 million.

For Chisholm, who won't turn 29 until February, there's considerable financial upside to the arrangement. A particularly productive season in Toronto could put him in a position to pursue another lucrative contract while he's still in his prime.

Regardless of how the second year plays out, his first season with the Blue Jays alone is set to be worth nearly as much as his previous seven major league seasons combined.

From a $200,000 Signing Bonus to Eight-Figure Salaries

Chisholm's professional baseball career began in July 2015, when the Arizona Diamondbacks signed the then-17-year-old out of the Bahamas for $200,000.

He never played a major league game for Arizona. The Diamondbacks dealt him to Miami in July 2019 in exchange for Zac Gallen, a trade that would eventually produce All-Stars on both sides.

Chisholm made his MLB debut the following September and spent his first four seasons earning salaries below $1 million.

Even after making his first All-Star team in 2022, he had to wait until the winter of 2024 for his first seven-figure salary. He received $2.625 million following an arbitration hearing with the Marlins, having initially sought $2.9 million.

Then came New York.

Chisholm's arrival in the Bronx at the 2024 trade deadline coincided with a turning point in his earning power. His salary more than doubled in 2025, when he made $5.85 million and went on to record his first 30-30 season, earn another All-Star selection and win a Silver Slugger Award.

By 2026, his final year of arbitration eligibility, Chisholm was making $10.2 million.

Here's how his reported baseball compensation has evolved throughout his career:

Year Team Salary or Signing Bonus 2015 Arizona Diamondbacks $200,000 2020 Miami Marlins $563,500* 2021 Miami Marlins $571,750 2022 Miami Marlins $718,000 2023 Miami Marlins $749,500 2024 Miami Marlins / New York Yankees $2,625,000 2025 New York Yankees $5,850,000 2026 New York Yankees $10,200,000 2027 Toronto Blue Jays $18,500,000**

* The 2020 figure reflects an annualized salary before proration for the shortened MLB season. Published salary figures for 2022 vary by database.

** The 2027 figure includes Chisholm's reported $12.5 million base salary and $6 million signing bonus, excluding any potential 2028 option payments or buyout.

What Is Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s Net Worth?

Before factoring in his new Toronto contract, Chisholm had accumulated approximately $21 million in gross baseball earnings.

That figure doesn't account for his commercial endeavors, including his appearance on the cover of MLB The Show 23, nor does it reflect taxes, agent fees, investments or personal expenses.

The financial terms of his off-field partnerships have not been widely disclosed, and a reliable estimate of his personal net worth is not publicly available.

What can be calculated, though, is just how dramatically his financial circumstances could change over the next two years.

Should Chisholm collect the full $58.5 million available under his reported Toronto agreement, his cumulative baseball earnings would approach $80 million before he turns 31.

And he could still have another major free-agent contract ahead of him.