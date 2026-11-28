Jazz Chisholm Jr. is moving on from the Bronx, but his new deal is far below what was expected entering the 2026 season.

The Blue Jays agreed to a two-year, $34.5 million deal with the two-time All-Star amid reported interest from the Phillies and Padres. Chisholm will receive a $6 million signing bonus and a base salary of $12.5 million for 2027, then hold a $16 million player option for ’28. If he declines that, Toronto will have a club option for $40 million or a $1.5 million buyout.

Chisholm joined the Yankees in a deal with the Marlins before the 2024 trade deadline, and his power numbers jumped. The next year, he hit a career-high 31 home runs while stealing 31 bases, slashing .242/.332/.481 with a 125 wRC+ and a career-best 4.2 bWAR. He won a Silver Slugger for his efforts and was primed to hit free agency at 28 as a high-upside athlete with defensive versatility and a unique combination of power and speed. He looked like a lock for a nine-figure deal. In the end, the Yankees didn’t think he was worth a $23.15 million qualifying offer and he wound up making far less than many projected.

So what happened?

Jazz Chisholm as a Yankee:



.243/.322/.449

61 HR | 90 SB

115 wRC+

10.0 fWAR (21st in MLB)



An overall great tenure from him despite how it ended. What a trade acquisition pic.twitter.com/lZjyDrAsd7 — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) November 27, 2026

Chisholm’s numbers collapsed nearly across the board in 2026. He slashed .231/.312/.399, with 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases. His wRC+ plummeted to 98, meaning he was a below-average hitter, while his slugging percentage fell more than 80 points and his xwOBA (.294) was a full-season career low. His strikeout rate rose from 27.9% in 2025 to 29.5%, and his Statcast metrics are particularly alarming.

In 2025, Chisholm’s .481 expected slugging percentage (xSLG) ranked in the 83rd percentile of the league, while his barrel rate (15.0%) was in the 91st. Both fell off a cliff this season, dropping to .366 (24th percentile) and 8.2% (53rd), respectively. Meanwhile, his xwOBA fell by more than 50 points. In short, he wasn’t making productive hard contact nearly as often.

Early in the season, Chisholm suggested that cold weather was impacting his work at the plate. Through 12 games he was slashing .186/.255/.256 with no home runs. He said, “It’s cold. It’s literally all it is.” A few weeks later he refused to speak to reporters after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Orioles. After 41 games he was hitting .201 with four homers and a wRC+ of 73.

A look at the Blue Jays’ potential 2027 lineup with Jazz Chisholm heading to Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/16GpClMWHz — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 27, 2026

The most glaring issue is his drop in power. Chisholm’s average exit velocity actually rose in 2026 from 89.0 mph to 90.4 mph, but his bat speed fell from 73.9 mph to 72.9 mph. Notably, his xSLG on four-seam fastballs dropped from .530 in 2025 to .369 in 2026. His inability to punish fastballs is concerning for a player whose power is a huge part of his value.

Despite all of that, Chisholm’s defense and speed give him considerable value. Since 2021, his 169 stolen bases rank third in MLB and his 21 outs above average over the past two seasons rank ninth.

Even in a disappointing season, Chisholm was just short of 20 home runs and stole 41 bases while playing excellent defense. A 1.7 bWAR season feels like his floor at this stage of his career. That’s a worthwhile bet for the Blue Jays, especially given his positional versatility. If Chisholm is great next season, this is likely a one-year, $20 million deal. If he struggles again, they’re only on the hook for $34.5 million over the next two seasons.

For Chisholm, this is probably a deal he never thought he would have to take. Earlier this year, he openly discussed his goal of becoming the second 50–50 player in MLB history. That always seemed far-fetched, but he was an All-Star in his prime who’d proven himself as one of MLB’s top power-speed threats. Even if it may have sounded like a ridiculous goal to set, superstar athletes need some measure of irrational confidence. Still, a year later, the Yankees let him walk and he’s taking a prove-it contract with a division rival. It’s clear his hitting approach needs to change in some shape or form. Perhaps a more contact-based approach would serve him well and take advantage of his athletic gifts.

Chisholm entered the 2026 season poised for a big payday. Now he’ll have to prove himself all over again.