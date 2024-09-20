Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his 10th home run in his 39th game with the @Yankees in addition to 10 steals. He is the third player in the live-ball era to reach 10+ HR and 10+ SB in under 40 games with a single team, joining Raul Mondesi (Blue Jays, 38) and Ron Gant (Reds, 38). pic.twitter.com/I34QFvv7AD