Former Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. will remain in the AL East. FanSided's Robert Murray reports that Chisholm has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. It is a one-year, $20 million deal, with an option for the 2028 season.

Chisholm's 2028 option carries a lot of moving parts. It starts as a $16 million player option for 2028. Should Chisholm decline his option, it becomes a $40 million club option, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. If the Blue Jays decline the option, he gets a $1.5 million buyout and re-enters the market.

Source confirms: Chisholm gets one year, $20M guaranteed. If he declines player option for a second year, Blue Jays can retain him on a $40M club option. First with money: @JeffPassan — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2026

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand broke down how the deal plays out based on specific decisions.

Player option exercised: 2 years, $34.5 million

Player option declined, team option exercised: 2 years, $58.5 million

Neither option exercised: 1 year, $20 million

Jazz Chisholm Takes "Prove-It" Deal with Blue Jays

Aug 23, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts after reaching safely on bunt single during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not a surprise that Chisholm chose to bet on himself bouncing back. In his final year before free agency, the former All-Star slashed .231/.311/.399 with 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases. That's far from the 50/50 season he was boasting he'd produce before the season.

The 2028 option gives him some insurance in case of injury, a season lost to a lockout, or he remains a league-average bat. At the same time, the Blue Jays have an option to keep Chisholm around for another year if he ascends into one of the top players in baseball. But most likely, the situation will be the former Yankees infielder has a solid season, both options get declined, and he enters the market in 2028.

Chisholm adds speed and left-handed power to a Blue Jays lineup that lacks it. It starts also with Addison Barger, who missed much of 2026 with a UCL injury that required surgery, returning to health. Chisholm and Barger will have to provide the left-hand thump in the middle of the Blue Jays order.

What Chisholm's Deal Means for the Second Base Market

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) trots around the bases after hitting a first inning home-run, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chisholm's contract actually has very little impact on other top second basemen on the market. Brandon Lowe is the most interesting case, especially since he has the qualifying offer attached. The other top second basemen available include Luis Arráez and Gleyber Torres.

Lowe (32), Torres (29), and Arráez (29) are older, than Chisholm so they may be more interested in taking longer-term offers. Arráez was a free agent last offseason and took a similar route with the Giants and was able to re-establish his value. It would not be a surprise to see movement on the two now that Chisholm has found a new team.

One interesting subplot to this market is Ketel Marte's availability. The Diamondbacks will shop the three-time All-Star. But given his string of unexcused absences and the fact that he can veto any trade he doesn't like, it's a complicated solution for teams looking for help at the position.

Teams that could be looking for a second baseman include the Yankees, Phillies, Pirates, and Tigers. With just days before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires, and the owners vote to lock out the players, there is urgency for every free agent to agree to terms in the next four days.