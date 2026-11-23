Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo, 31, is known for his larger-than-life on-court persona.

But the NBA star has also displayed plenty of charm off the court, too. He’s used his fame to secure numerous endorsement deals. His latest business deal is with condom brand Trojan and will feature the NBA star in a seven-episode social media series called “The Ref.”

Giannis will play a fictional referee in the series, using humor to comment on modern dating and its unwritten rules.

The unique partnership with the condom brand is another opportunity for the NBA star to use his off-court personality to build out his business interests outside of basketball.

How Giannis Turned a Joke Into a Real Business Deal

A lighthearted joke that Giannis made on social media earlier this year has turned into a real-life business deal for the Heat star.

The series is based on several humorous posts that Giannis made on social media earlier this year, in which he joked around with Trojan in a series of mock ads for the brand. The images depicted him as the brand’s face, wearing a referee’s uniform and reading from “The Freak’s Rulebook” to give people dating advice.

Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) dunks against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Complex reports that the new campaign features Giannis in a referee’s uniform, reading from “The Freak’s Rulebook” in a seven-episode series that will be posted on the social media accounts of both Antetokounmpo and Trojan.

According to Trojan’s official announcement, the yearlong agreement will include original social media content as well as giveaways for fans. Additionally, the campaign will allow Giannis' unique brand of humor to be at the center of the advertising instead of just using his name and image to sell a product.

His Business Interests Extend Beyond Endorsements

Giannis is also a shareholder of Kalshi, a prediction market company that he joined in 2026. He can participate in the company’s marketing and live events, but he is not allowed to trade on NBA-related markets, according to the Associated Press.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Nashville SC are other sports teams in which Giannis is part of the ownership group. He and his brothers joined Nashville SC's ownership group in 2023.

In February 2026, Giannis also joined the ownership group of Chelsea Women, partnering with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The addition gives him another investment in professional soccer and women's sports, as he continues expanding his business interests beyond basketball. The Athletic reported on his decision to invest in the club.

There are many ways for athletes to make money off of their fame, and Giannis is exploring all of them, from traditional endorsements to investing in businesses and owning sports teams.

But rather than simply attaching his name to a product, Giannis is using his humor and off-court personality to be a part of the campaign himself.

In addition to the many endorsements the 31-year-old NBA MVP has signed off on, Giannis' latest off-court venture with Trojan, which initially started as a joke on social media, is another example of the brand that he is building off the court.