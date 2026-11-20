LeBron James and Kevin Durant have found success as basketball players, but are now investing in a completely different business venture: the Futures Basketball League, a new youth basketball league.

The Futures Basketball League announced on Nov. 10 that it will launch in the spring of 2027 with 120 of the nation’s top under-18 boys basketball players on 12 regional teams.

Lindy’s Sports first reported that Futures Basketball League was seeded with tens of millions of dollars of direct investment and team sales. The teams sold so far reportedly went for $6 million apiece, with buyers also receiving equity in the overall league, according to league chairman Jason Stein as reported by Sports Business Journal.

While James and Durant are two of the biggest names involved in the investment, their individual investment amounts have not been disclosed. However, the business model they are investing in has started to take shape.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant Are Backing a Bigger Business Opportunity

Nov 18, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LRMR Ventures, the firm founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and Boardroom Sports Holdings, the firm built by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, are both founding partners in the Futures Basketball League.

The other investors and founding team owners include former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, Orlando Magic guard Paolo Banchero and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. Rose and Banchero are also team owners in the league, bringing even more star power to the business.

For James and Durant, the new league is another opportunity to use their business connections and be involved in a venture outside of the NBA.

Team owners will also receive equity in the league as a whole, giving them a financial interest beyond their individual teams.

Futures Basketball League Is Taking a Different Approach to Player Compensation

Nov 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) while driving for a shot during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The equity option is subject to administrative approval, but the Futures Basketball League will allow eligible players to receive NIL compensation in cash, league equity or a combination of both. The league says it has already begun signing prospects from the 2028 through 2031 classes to NIL agreements.

This could be a way for players to have a stake in the business as it grows. The league has not announced how much players could potentially receive in equity or cash.

The Futures Basketball League is slated to launch in April 2027 and run through August of that year. There will be 12 regional teams consisting of the country’s top players from the 2028, 2029, 2030 and 2031 graduating classes. The teams will play across 10 league weekends throughout the spring and summer and crown a national champion in August.

There are many unknowns about the new league as it gears up for its first season, including the player rosters, where the teams will be located, and what the media and sponsorship deals will look like. The league will be competing with existing youth basketball programs that already have the backing of major shoe companies.

While having high-profile names involved in the new league is a good thing, the league still needs to attract players and fans to the new venture. It will be interesting to see how the league handles the challenges that lie ahead as it prepares for its first season.

LeBron and Durant Have Another Opportunity Beyond Their Playing Careers

Nov 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) acknowledges a fan in the stands against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James and Durant have both been involved in several businesses throughout their careers, so it’s no surprise that the two NBA players would be involved in a new venture like the Futures Basketball League. James has also made headlines for his real estate holdings, including his mansion, while Durant recently relisted his Arizona mansion.

While the reported $6 million price tag for each team sold in the Futures Basketball League is already serious money, the league still has a lot to prove in order to become a major player in youth basketball. It will need to bring in top players and create a reason for fans to follow the competition.

James and Durant are putting their business connections behind something that is still getting off the ground. The first season next year should tell us a lot more about how successful this venture can be.