Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Being A Little 'Superstitious' When Josh Allen Plays

When Josh Allen hits the field, Hailee Steinfeld admitted that she can be a "little 'stitious" when it comes to him playing.

In a September 30 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," he asked Steinfeld who married Allen last year if they are superstious.

"We're a little 'stitious, you know? How can you not be?" Steinfeld responded.

The Buffalo Bills so far have come out to a hot start with an undefeated 3-0 record so while Steinfeld didn't share if she has any game-day rituals, whatever she and Allen are doing is clearly working.

Jimmy Fallon Congratulates Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen On Major Milestones

Fallon began his conversation with Steinfeld by congratulating the Bills quarterback and "Sinners" actress on welcoming their first child together and on getting married.

Steinfeld and Allen said "I do" in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California in May 2025, in front of several A-list guests as well as Allen's Buffalo Bills teammates.

The couple then welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, in April. The Oscar-nominated actress shared in her Beau Society newsletter how much joy their daughter has given her.

“Dearest Harper, I’m in awe of you,” Steinfeld wrote in her Mother's Day edition of her newsletter. “You’ve been here for only a short while now, and somehow it feels as though you’ve always been ours.”

Hailee Steinfeld On Her New Disney Film

Steinfeld will be a part of a new Disney original film called, "Hexed." She told Fallon that it was a "dream come true" to be a part of an original Disney film and that she "jumped at the opportunity" to be a part of it.

The Oscar-nominated actress will voice the main character, a teen girl named Billie Doe who finds out she has magical powers. Joining Steinfeld will be Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Tracey Ullman, and Stephen Fry.

"Hexed" will be out on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

While Steinfeld continues her press run ahead of her film, Allen will be hitting the field again to face New England Patriots on Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.