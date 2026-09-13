Josh Allen can rattle off the things he needs for football season. His cleats. His recovery gear. A football, naturally.

But tucked inside the Buffalo Bills quarterback's wallet are two things that matter far beyond Sundays.

During a new installment of GQ's “10 Essentials,” Allen pulled out a small leather pouch and revealed that he carries two Polaroids with him everywhere. One is of his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. The other is of their daughter, Harper Haize, who was born in April.

“The most important to me... in my wallet, I always keep two Polaroids, now two, it used to always be one,” Allen said.

He wasn't about to give the camera a look.

“I'm not going to show you these,” Allen continued. “It's my wife and my baby. Had a baby a few months ago. I didn't, my wife did. Got to have them in my pocket at all times.”

Then came perhaps the most dad-like assessment possible.

“They're the best. It's so cute.”

Josh Allen Keeps Hailee Steinfeld and Daughter Harper Close

It was a small reveal from Allen, but one that says plenty about how dramatically his life away from football has changed.

Allen, 30, and Steinfeld, 29, married in California in May 2025 after first being linked in 2023. They announced in December that they were expecting their first child and welcomed Harper Haize in April.

The couple has largely kept their daughter out of the spotlight, making Allen's Polaroid admission an especially personal glimpse into their first months as parents.

And the timing is fitting.

Allen is preparing for his ninth NFL season, but for the first time, he's entering one as a father. He told GQ that becoming a dad has added another layer to what motivates him every time he takes the field.

“I think one is to provide for my family and two, it's to show this young baby that when she's growing up, how hard life can sometimes get and how hard you have to work at certain things to accomplish some things that may be crazy to others,” Allen said.

“There are a lot of reasons why I play this game,” he added. “But it's only added more reasons as to why I do it.”

Fatherhood Has Changed What Football Means to Josh Allen

The Polaroids aren't the only sign of how much Allen's world has shifted over the past year.

He and Steinfeld went from newlyweds to new parents in less than 12 months, all while Allen continued preparing to lead a Bills team with championship expectations.

Steinfeld has also remained firmly in his corner. She attended a Bills preseason game at the team's new Highmark Stadium in August, sharing a rare glimpse from inside the venue on her Instagram Stories.

Allen, meanwhile, now has a reminder of home with him whether he's at the stadium, on the road or anywhere else an NFL season takes him.

Not that anyone else will be seeing the actual pictures anytime soon.

For a couple that has been deliberate about protecting the most private parts of their life together, Allen found a simple way to keep the people he loves closest without putting them on display.

Two Polaroids. One wallet. And, as Allen put it, they're with him “at all times.”

