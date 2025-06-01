Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld wedding guests included several Bills stars
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen capped off an MVP season earlier this year, and this weekend, he got to celebrate a major achievement in his personal life. Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot at a wedding ceremony at the beautiful San Ysidro ranch in Montecito, California.
The ceremony featured family and friends at the luxury resort, including several of the NFL star's Bills teammates.
Photos from the ceremony made the rounds on social media, and one viral image of the couple's first kiss highlighted some of the NFL players in attendance.
Among the Bills players who were cheering the happy couple on were star tight end Dawson Knox, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, and backup quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Shane Buechele.
It's safe to say their roster spots are secured for the Bills' 2025 campaign.
Allen and Steinfeld began dating in 2023, but kept their relationship out of the spotlight for nearly a year.
In the summer of 2024, Allen shared a photo of the couple in front of the Eiffel Tower, with the caption, "Onward." Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024.
While Allen and Steinfeld enjoy the honeymoon phase, his teammates will be gearing up for manatory minicamp this summer as the Bills look to finally get over the hump and win the AFC championship.
Buffalo kicks off its regular season on Sunday, September 7, in primetime against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
