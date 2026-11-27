Hailee Steinfeld went for a classic choice upon the arrival of her and Josh Allen's baby girl.

The Oscar-nominated actress and Buffalo Bills quarterback welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, back in April and are sharing more special moments about their bundle of joy. Steinfeld, who is the creator of the Beau Society newsletter, shared the news of Harper's arrival in April.

Since then, Steinfeld has been sharing snippets of Harper online, such as when the actress celebrated her first Mother's Day back in May. Steinfeld posted several photos of the holiday, beginning with a picture of Harper holding her finger, wearing a yellow shirt.

She then added a photo of a spread of cards, including one that had a baby handprint that read, "From tiny hands to a lifetime of love."

The actress also included a photo of a large breakfast spread, which included pancakes, orange juice, fruit, a bouquet of colorful flowers, and a cake that read "Happy Mother's Day," before ending the post with a photo of her daughter in a strawberry onesie.

Now the actress is sharing a nugget from her and Allen's daughter's birth story.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Chose Perfect Song For Baby Harper

Steinfeld sat down with Rolling Stone and, in a clip shared on Instagram on November 27, the actress told the outlet what song her daughter was born to.

The singer revealed that Allen, who was in the delivery room with her, was shuffling through songs from her birth playlist, which she noted was "filled with songs that she loved," and she would tell Allen to skip over some, jokingly telling him, "She can't be born to this one."

As she was looking back at her playlist, she noted the time that her daughter was born; she realized exactly what song she was born to: the classic Stevie Wonder song, "Isn't She Lovely." The song is famously about the birth of the musical icon's own daughter. Aisha Morris.

"This song has always been so beautiful to me," Steinfeld said of the Stevie Wonder classic. " It now holds such a special place in my heart, as it was the song my daughter happened to be born to."

Now, that the song has taken on another meaning for the singer, she wants it to also be engrained in her daughter as she gets older.

"I just love this song so much. I sing it to her all the time," Steinfeld continued. "We dance to it in the mirror. She loves it. And I hope that one day, she remembers that."

Josh Allen's Comments On Fatherhood

Just as Steinfeld has been sharing about her journey in motherhood online, Allen has been giving snippets of how fatherhood has changed him following the birth of Harper.

During an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" back in August, he shared how much fatherhood has impacted him. He said that, especially since welcoming a daughter first, he's become a "little softer" and that it makes your heart grow bigger.

The Bills quarterback also added that he is striving to be the best dad, husband, and teammate he can be, as it is what he wants to achieve in all areas of his life.

So far this season, he has been reaching those goals, with the Bills leading the AFC North division with a 10-1 record. Allen also added another win to his Thanksgiving record, now reaching 4–0 after the Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 10-13 on Thursday, November 26.

The next Bills matchup will be on December 6 against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET.