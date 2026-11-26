Hailee Steinfeld didn't hesitate when thinking of an athlete who exudes "magic" when playing.

Who instantly came to mind was her husband, Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. After about two years of dating, the couple got married in Santa Barbara in May 2025.

Several of Allen's teammates, such as Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown, Mitch Trubisky, Dion Dawkins, and Shane Buechele, were in attendance for their QB1's big day.

Now, as Steinfeld steps into her new role in Disney's upcoming film, "Hexed," she is giving her husband some flowers for how he's able to create magic on the football field.

Hailee Steinfeld arrives in the International Ballroom for the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hailee Steinfeld Describes Watching Josh Allen As 'Magical'

During a press conference for "Hexed," Steinfeld was joined by Jodie Foster, who voices Queen Celeste in the film.

"There's only one," Steinfeld mutters before Foster answers.

"Well, there is only one," Foster answers, then says, "Josh Allen," Foster says, pointing to Steinfeld.

The "Sinners" actress added, describing watching him as "magic, pure magic, and everyone knows it. No one can deny that."

Foster then chimed in again, complimenting the quarterback, "Plus, he's a cutie," to which Steinfeld nodded with a smile.

"And he's somebody who like he wasn't a football player he would be your own personal teddy bear," Foster continued.

Steinfeld couldn't help but keep a huge grin on her face when she agreed with her costar's compliment, as she excitedly said, "And he's mine!"

Hailee Steinfeld Shares Playful Dig At Buffalo Bills AFC East Division Rivals

It's very clear where Steinfeld stands when it comes to who she is supporting on the football field. In an interview with "Who What Wear," she shared a dig at the Bills' conference rivals.

"How many yards is a roughing the passer penalty?" Steinfeld read, to which she responded, "15 yards."

She then went along to read the second question, "Name the four teams in the AFC East division."

"You've got the Buffalo Bills, and the Bills' three sons," Steinfeld joked, referencing the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins.

As the holiday season approaches, Steinfeld has been sharing with fans how they are preparing for this year's celebrations giving the new addition to their family. Steinfeld and Allen welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize, in April, and the actress is making sure that their daughter has an "extra special" celebration this year.

“This is my first holiday with a baby, though, so we’re excited to make the holidays a little extra special this year,” the actress told Extra about her upcoming celebrations.

Steinfeld, who plays Billy Doe in "Hexed," will hit theaters on November 25.