Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Teases 'Extra Special' Holiday Plans For Baby

Hailee Steinfeld is preparing for the holidays in a special way for for her baby girl with Josh Allen.

The couple got married in Santa Barbara in May 2025 and welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize, back in April.



Steinfeld has kept fans updated on her motherhood journey, including celebrating her first Mother's Day.



She shared snapshots of Harper holding her hand, as well as a table filled with cards and a cake marking the occasion.

Hailee Steinfeld On "Extra Special" Plans For Baby's First Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, the couple is balancing their busy careers.



The Buffalo Bills quarterback is in the middle of the NFL season, and Steinfeld is preparing for her latest film, "Hexed."



While they are steadfast in their careers, they are also prioritizing their personal lives to make sure their daughter has a special holiday season.

Steinfeld is making sure that Harper has an "extra special" holiday season since it is her first with a baby, she told Extra in a press interview for her new film, "Hexed."

“This is my first holiday with a baby, though, so we’re excited to make the holidays a little extra special this year,” the actress said about her upcoming celebrations.

Steinfeld's new project involves working alongside actresses Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster, who are also moms. When asked how the cast has given her tips about motherhood, she explained that there has been a lot of understanding and support for her to balance her new motherhood.

“I’m getting a lot of love and support, which is very needed during this time, but it’s the most incredible thing," she said. "I feel so so very blessed.”

While the celebration is exciting, the "Sinners" actress also got real about the preparation that she has to face.

"The prep and the cooking and all that is, you know… fun until it’s not. It’s a lot of work,” she added.

The couple already gave fans a peek into how dedicated they are to holidays when they celebrated Halloween last month. Steinfeld and the Bills quarterback had an "Allen’s in Wonderland"-themed party referencing the children's classic, "Alice in Wonderland." The couple dressed up as the King and Queen of Hearts, with Steinfeld wearing a black dress with rose details, a crown, and a playing card-detailed cape. The NFL star also wore a similar cape, black trousers, and a crown.

In her newsletter and Beau Society's Instagram post, she shared a peek into her daughter's Alice costume, in which she wore a blue dress with white tights and black Mary Jane shoes. Steinfeld also snapped photos of their decorations, including themed teacups, enlarged chess pieces, and a detailed sign with arrows facing pointing guests to the party. They also included a large sign that read "We're All Mad Here."

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld at their “Allens in Wonderland” Halloween party.



Easily one of the year's best costumes.



True love is so special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/twTtSl0byT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 5, 2026

Hailee Steinfeld Stars In Disney's "Hexed" Film

Steinfeld is on a new adventure in her personal life and on-screen in the supernatural Disney original "Hexed." In addition to the Oscar-nominated actress starring alongside Jones, and Foster, the cast also includes Walton Goggins, Tracey Ullman, and Stephen Fry.

She plays the role of Billy, who is the daughter of Alice (Jones), as she tries to discover and balance her magical ability. Steinfeld describes the film as "a story of self-discovery and one of learning your power.”

In addition to voicing Billy in the film, she will also be contributing to the soundtrack with the song, "Magic," with a cover of The Cars' '80s classic.

The actress opened up to Jimmy Fallon back in October about how the role was a "dream come true" to be a part of an original Disney film and that she "jumped at the opportunity" to be a part of it.

“Hexed” is out in theaters on November 25.