Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Announces Exciting Career News During Bills' Bye Week

Hailee Steinfeld has lots to celebrate this week, and it comes during some downtime for her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

With the NFL team enjoying its bye week, the actress and singer has some exciting career news of her own, and it gives fans another reason to keep up with what she's been doing lately.

It's also a special time in Steinfeld's personal life, of course. The married couple, who has quite an impressive real estate portfolio, welcomed their first baby together, Harper Haize Allen, in April.

Now, Steinfeld has been reflecting on how that life change is shaping the way she sees things. There's a lot happening for the superstar couple right now.

Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Has Big Career Moment With 'Magic'

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Steinfeld is bringing her love of acting and music together once again with "Magic," a cover of The Cars' '80s classic recorded for her upcoming animated movie Hexed.

In her Beau Society newsletter released on Friday, the singer described the opportunity as an unexpected one, but it turned into a memorable creative experience.

Steinfeld got a text from "Hexed" director Jared Bush and quickly called her childhood friend Demitri Lerios, who was on a boat in the middle of the ocean at the time. She asked him to fly to Buffalo to work on the track, and everything came together in just two days.

The pair recorded the song in a makeshift studio in Steinfeld's theater room.

How Becoming a Mother Alongside Josh Allen Gives the Song a Special Meaning

The timing also feels personal for Steinfeld. While reflecting on the experience, she connected the movie's mother-daughter story with this new chapter in her own life with Allen.

"Having made a movie about a beautiful mother-daughter story, while becoming a mother myself, and recording the kind of song I envision her dancing around the kitchen counter to one day," she said.

The thought of her daughter dancing to the song someday, she says, adds another layer of love to the release. It's a sweet connection between her work and the family life she's beginning to experience.

Steinfeld was thrilled to have the chance to work with Lerios, who has been part of her life since childhood. "He's been my bff since preschool, so I'm contractually obligated to hype him up," she stated, before praising his many talents, including his cooking skills, wardrobe and ability to curate the perfect playlist.

She also described how quickly everything came together, with Lerios traveling to Buffalo to help record the track. She added that "all the stars aligned."

Find out more about Allen and Steinfeld's romance and relationship history together here.