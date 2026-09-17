Josh Allen and Wife Hailee Steinfeld — All About the Bills QB's Romance

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's relationship has gone from a subdued Hollywood-and-NFL romance to marriage and a family in just a few years.

Now, football is back, and both Allen and Steinfeld are back in the spotlight. But how did this romance start?

The actress and Buffalo Bills quarterback were first linked in 2023, keeping things mostly under wraps before eventually stepping into the limelight together. Since then, they've gotten engaged, tied the knot and welcomed their first child. Here's a look back at how it all unfolded.

It Started With a Low-Key Romance

Steinfeld and Allen were first connected in May 2023, when People said that the two had been "hanging out for a few weeks."

Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the time, a source described the relationship as new and said the pair was having fun. A couple of months later, they gave everyone a little more information, though.

Over Fourth of July weekend in 2023, Steinfeld and Allen were spotted together in Los Cabos. ET shared photos of the two kissing in the water, with Steinfeld wearing a bucket hat and sunglasses and wrapping her arms around Allen.

By September, it was becoming obvious that Steinfeld was getting comfortable around the Allen family, too. On Sept. 30, 2023, she was photographed shopping with Allen's mother, Lavonne, at Leveled Up Buffalo in East Aurora, New York.

At first, the couple didn't rush into making their relationship a social media event. But, that changed on July 23, 2024, when Allen shared photos featuring Steinfeld on Instagram.

During an Up & Adams show appearance later, host Kay Adams joked about Allen's "hard launch." The quarterback said, "We love love." How sweet, right?

From Engagement to Wedding Bells

The next big step came surprisingly quickly. Over Thanksgiving weekend in 2024, Steinfeld announced that she and Allen were engaged. She shared photos from the proposal on Instagram with the date, showing the couple alongside a gorgeous ocean backdrop.

Then came the wedding. On May 31, 2025, Steinfeld and Allen got married in Santa Barbara, California.

By the end of 2025, the couple had another huge announcement to make: they were expecting their first child. In April 2026, Steinfeld revealed that their baby had arrived.

In a Beau Society newsletter sent April 2, she announced that she and Allen had welcomed a baby girl. The following day, she shared another update through her Beau Society, thanking everyone for the messages and well wishes.

She also said that her new life as a mom had already stolen her heart.

"To say we are unbelievably happy and in love with this baby girl would be an understatement," Steinfeld stated. "I'm soaking in the newborn bliss."

So, Steinfeld and Allen have certainly packed a lot into their love story.