Mexico vs. England—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The last time Mexico faced England at a World Cup was in 1966, when England won 2-0. Since then, the teams have met five times in friendlies, with Mexico losing four and winning once, with an overall aggregate score of 12-2 in England’s favor.

El Tri, however, is enjoying a strong tournament on home soil at the 2026 World Cup, finishing with a perfect group-stage record before beating Ecuador in the round of 32. It has scored eight goals without conceding and has impressed with its progressive play, highlighted by a tournament-high 701 off-ball receiving runs between the lines.

England, meanwhile, has dominated possession with an average of 58% and 2,219 passes, along with a 69% line-breaking accuracy. However, it has struggled in the final third, converting just 11% of its 74 shots with an xG efficiency of 0.94, often relying on moments of brilliance from Harry Kane, who has scored five goals.

If Thomas Tuchel’s side cannot improve its creativity, Mexico could cause a real upset.

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