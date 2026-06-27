Harry Kane: One of England’s Greatest Ever Players But You Wouldn’t Know It

So far, this World Cup has been one of superstars. Lionel Messi has come to play, so too have Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Vinícius Júnior and even, after a delayed start, Cristiano Ronaldo. The other big-name forward who is living up to his pre-tournament billing in North America is Harry Kane.

England’s captain kicked off his country’s campaign with a double against Croatia in a 4–2 win. Those goals took him to total of 10 scored at World Cups—equalling Gary Lineker’s record for most by an England player in the tournament’s history. He also joined David Beckham as one of only two Englishmen to have scored at three different World Cups.

“I feel at my best level and at my peak right now.” Kane told the BBC postmatch. Few would disagree with that assessment.

Despite drawing a rare blank against Ghana, Kane remains a frontrunner for the Golden Boot trophy and most fans simply expect the 32-year-old to find the net at least once against Panama in Matchday 3 in Group L as the Three Lions confirm safe passage to the knockout stages.

Kane’s consistency in front of goal for England has long become the norm. The spearhead of England’s “Golden Generation 2.0” first led by Gareth Southgate, the forward is one of only five remaining players from the World Cup roster back in 2018— along with Jordan Pickford, John Stones Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford.

His longevity and consistency may have led to him being taken for granted among some fans, but it is worth stopping to remembering that what Kane is achieving is far from normal.

A Modern Great With More England Records in His Sights

Kane is far and away England’s all-time top scorer. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The statistics are staggering. Kane is now almost 30 goals clear of Wayne Rooney as England’s all-time leading goalscorer (in four games fewer) and he is a genuine contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or after a season for the ages at club level at Bayern Munich—61 goals to be precise, taking him to 146 in 147 games for Bayern all told. Yes, 146 in 147.

Should England make it to the quarterfinals this summer, Kane, assuming he features in each game, will draw level Wayne Rooney as England’s second highest appearance maker on 120 caps. In a year’s time, he will surely have overtaken goalkeeper Peter Shilton as the most-capped (125).

Lifting the World Cup on July 19 would surely elevate Kane from the status of modern great to an all-time one, but you could argue he’s already there. With 81 goals in 116 appearances, Kane has been England’s leading goalscorer for some time, taking the record off Rooney at the last World Cup back in 2022.

Rooney has admitted that Kane is “the best goalscorer England has ever had” and with a ratio of 0.70 goals per game, no player in England’s modern era comes close to Kane. Only Jimmy Greaves, Nat Lofthouse and Vivian Woodward enjoying a better record in the country’s history.

Kane is also one of only two men to have won a World Cup Golden Boot (2018), alongside Lineker (1986). No player of any nationality has ever won that trophy twice—an achievement Kane will be gunning for this summer.

England’s All-Time Top Goalscorers

Player Goals Caps Ratio Harry Kane 81 116 0.70 Wayne Rooney 53 120 0.44 Bobby Charlton 49 106 0.46 Gary Lineker 48 80 0.60 Jimmy Greaves 44 57 0.77 Michael Owen 40 89 0.45 Nat Lofthouse 30 33 0.91 Alan Shearer 30 63 0.48 Tom Finney 30 76 0.39 Vivian Woodward 29 23 1.26 Frank Lampard 29 106 0.27

Four more outings will see Kane draw level with Rooney on 120 caps as England’s second-highest appearance maker. From there, it’s only five more to catch Shilton. Both targets seem not only achievable but inevitable in the short term.

Should England make the semis this summer, Kane will become England’s joint-record appearance maker at the World Cup, currently trailing Shilton 12 to 17.

England’s sharpshooter does, however, have some catching up to do to be among the top World Cup appearance makers generally. Lionel Messi, perhaps unsurprisingly, leads the way with 28 outings across six tournaments, three ahead of Germany legend Lothar Matthäus.

In addition, Kane should soon become England’s leading appearance maker as captain. He currently has 83 caps while wearing the Three Lions’s armband, behind Billy Wright and Bobby Moore with 90 each.

Kane Brilliant But Always Overlooked in Best-Ever Chat

A tournament win is the missing piece of the puzzle for Kane. | David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Clearly, the elephant in the room when comparing Kane to former England greats is his trophy cabinet. For as long as the current captain has not won anything, he will likely be judged inferior at international level to World Cup winners Moore and Sir Bobby Charlton in the eyes of many.

Kane has, unlike the class of 1966, already played two finals (Euro 2020 and Euro 2024)—coming out on the wrong side of both. In his two previous World Cups, he has yet to make it beyond the semifinal stage, famously missing a penalty during England’s last eight exit to France in 2022.

Kane is by all metrics one of England’s finest-ever players, whose talents as a goalscorer, playmaker and leader mark him out as one of the superstars of his generation.

Since leaving boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in 2023, Kane has taken his game up a gear, going from nearly man to winning machine in Bavaria—with two Bundesliga titles in three years, as well as two European Golden Shoes.

Both he and England will hope he can enjoy the same level-up with his country this summer, and if he does, there’s serious merit to calling Kane the country’s greatest-ever player. He’s certainly England’s greatest ever striker.

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