Harry Styles Makes Cheeky Reference to Ex Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding at Madison Square Garden Concert

Harry Styles knows how to make a viral moment.

During an Aug. 29 performance at Styles' residency at Madison Square Garden, the former One Direction star made a cheeky reference to his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce on stage.

“From the Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks,” Styles says, shown in a fan video that captured the singer's comment on stage. “They also do weddings!”

Harry Styles seemingly nods to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married at MSG:



“Madison Square Garden! Home of the champion Knicks… And they also do weddings!” pic.twitter.com/qm3jKkJcRN — Taylor Swift Updates+ (@chartstswifty) August 30, 2026

Styles began his 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden for his Together, Together tour on Aug. 26. He is currently promoting his latest album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” which was released back in March.

This marks the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's second residency at MSG. Back in 2022, he had 15 consecutive sold-out nights during his Love On tour in support of his second and third studio albums, 2019's "Fine Line" and 2022's "Harry's House."

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's Past Relationship

Styles and Swift had a brief romance in late 2012 and early 2013. The two began fueling romance rumors in November 2012 on "The X Factor" -- the competition series that later formed One Direction two years later -- when they got cozy on set.

A few weeks later, they would be seen on a stroll in Central Park together, where they also visited the Central Park Zoo and met up with some friends along the way.

"I just wanted it to be a normal date" - Harry Styles opens up about the time he took Taylor Swift to Central Park: https://t.co/oi80Q4Ew3i pic.twitter.com/Gdat9bcCbs — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) April 18, 2017

After sharing a kiss on New Year's Eve and being spotted out with friends, they would later go their separate ways in January 2013. The two went on a Caribbean getaway for New Year's, but when Swift returned back to the U.S. alone, they began to spark breakup rumors, which were later confirmed to be true.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

While their brief romance ended over a decade ago, they both have new loves in their lives. Styles is engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz, as People confirmed their engagement in April.

As for Swift and Kelce, they began their romance in 2023, and last month, they said "I do" at Madison Square Garden in front of their 1,000 guests. Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and more were there to witness the two begin their next chapter together.

Since the wedding, they have been spotted together celebrating the wedding of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk, a week after their own ceremony.

Kelce has since been back at preseason practices and games, while Swift has been spotted in London and Los Angeles hanging out with friends. The two are now focused on building their lives as newlyweds as Kelce focuses on football and Swift has started back writing more music.