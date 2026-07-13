Highest-Paid Tennis Players After 2026 Wimbledon: Who's No. 1?

The 2026 Wimbledon has come and gone. Jannik Sinner took home the men's Wimbledon title, beating Alexander Zverev, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4.

So, who are the highest-paid tennis players when it comes to career prize money after the latest Wimbledon results?

Winning is nothing new for Sinner. This year marked his second straight Wimbledon title and fifth Grand Slam championship. He also notched 100 career Grand Slam match wins with his Wimbledon victory.

So, it's not a surprise that Sinner is among the top five tennis players when it comes to career prize money. He's one of the winningest players of his generation, and his bag certainly shows that. Because, as in all sports, winning also means banking.

After the action wrapped up at Wimbledon, sports business journalist and analyst Darren Rovell took to X to share the updated career prize money for the top five tennis players in the world.

Highest-Paid Tennis Players After 2026 Wimbledon

5. Alexander Zverev

Estimated earnings: $68.4 million

Zverev obviously reached the final, where he lost to Sinner. Because of the loss, he fell behind Sinner after the new prize money was factored in. Before the event, according to Perfect Tennis and Tennis X, he was higher than Sinner but just a bit.

4. Jannik Sinner

Estimated earnings: $68.7 million

Thanks to his Wimbledon showing, Sinner now has bragging rights of being in the top five. Before the event, he was up to $64.8 million, according to Perfect Tennis.

3. Roger Federer

Estimated earnings: $130.6 million

Federer is retired, but he still has Sinner and Zverev beat. Sinner is 24 and Alcaraz is 23, so they both have plenty of time to play catch up.

2. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal plays at the Eisenhower Cup. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Estimated earnings: $134.9 million

Nadal is also retired, and both Sinner and Zverev will have to make a lot to catch up to his earnings.

1. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the championship trophy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Estimated earnings: $194.6 million

Djokovic reached the semifinals before falling to Sinner. He has nothing to cry about, though, with his $194.6 million in prize money.

Jannik Sinner Talks 2026 Win and What It Means to Him

Following the win, Sinner spoke about what his latest title means to him. It's not just about dollars and cents.

"I think every Grand Slam is different," Sinner said in his post-match press conference, according to ATP Tour. "Different story, different environment, different feelings before the tournament. For me this one means a lot because it was a tough one after Paris again."

He added: "Last year was also tough. But coming here, I tried to put myself in the best possible position to be as competitive as possible."