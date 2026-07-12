Wimbledon Men's Final Live Updates: Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev

The Wimbledon men's singles final is here and the match carries with it a healthy dose of intrigue.

Since a scare in the first round in which he was pushed to five sets by unseeded Miomir Kecmanović, Jannik Sinner has been a runaway freight train at the All-England Club, as he has not dropped a set since and has been serving like a champion. Meanwhile, Zverev, fresh off of winning the elusive first major of his career, is now aiming to become just the sixth man in the Open Era to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same calendar year. Sinner has owned the head-to-head recently, having defeated Zverev nine straight times, including in a major final at the 2025 Australian Open. Will Sinner continue that trend en route to a repeat title at the All-England Club? Or will Zverev, now a member of the major champion club, be playing with renewed confidence against a troublesome foe? Follow along live with Sports Illustrated as we find out.

Wimbledon final: Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev live updates

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