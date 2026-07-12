Jannik Sinner Returns to Wimbledon Winner’s Circle a Renewed Player

LONDON — Sunday on Centre Court, Jannik Sinner of Italy defended his Wimbledon title, beating Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles final 6–7, 7–6, 6–3, 6–4 in just under four hours. This was peak Sinner, both in the quality of tennis he delivered against a motivated opponent, and big picture in rerouting his career in getting back in the winner’s circle at a major, for—as hard as this is to believe—the first time in a year. Sinner dropped to his knees after match point, and one senses this was a combination of joy, gratification and some relief. Sinner has won 10 titles since 2025 Wimbledon, but no majors. Now he’s back in business.

Once was nice had to do it twice 🏆🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/kXaBUpKpMR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2026

Two weeks ago, questions hovered around Sinner. At Roland Garros, he was undone not so much by an opponent as by the heat and humidity, which led not only to his defeat but also to his leaving the circuit for a month, in part to undergo tests to determine why he is so susceptible to difficult playing conditions. With no tune-up matches on grass, he struggled mightily in the first round at Wimbledon, his forehand in particular qualifying as a superfund site. But say this, the man cleans up after himself. By the time of the semifinals, he was beating the mighty Novak Djokovic without getting his serve broken (bear in mind that Djokovic might be the best serve returner of all time), and Sinner’s serve was not broken in the final against Zverev either. Final stats can be misleading, but consider this: Sinner had 15 aces, 58 winners and only 25 errors in the championship match. To make it still more gratifying, Zverev was in peak form himself.

In recent years, their rivalry has resembled that between a lawn mower and a patch of grass. Before the 2026 Wimbledon final, Zverev had lost 14 consecutive sets to Sinner over nine matches. But Zverev drew first blood, winning the first set in a tiebreaker, and was giving as well as he got in baseline exchanges. If there were a critical point in the match, it was not a winning shot but a fluky move. At a set apiece and three games apiece, Zverev slipped on the grass and appeared to hyperextend his knee. While he did not call for medical attention, Zverev did not win another game in the set and appeared to be moving gingerly. Nevertheless, he continued competing and must be encouraged by his mettle, by the fact that he got this deep in a tournament (one he had previously not advanced beyond the fourth round of), and by the fact that five weeks after winning Roland Garros and taking his first major, he came within two sets of going back-to-back.

But the story of the day is Sinner, who showed superior tennis and reasserted himself as the clear No. 1. He will now turn his attention to the American hard courts, where he has had great success. The lingering question is whether his nemesis, Carlos Alcaraz—the player he beat in the Wimbledon final last year and then thwarted his attempt to win the U.S. Open—will be back in action, ready to challenge him. But Sinner has found motivation elsewhere. Putting aside quality opponents and questions about his durability, he comes out of Wimbledon as the same old player, and yet a renewed player.

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