At long last, it is finally Super Bowl LX Sunday. The fan bases for the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks don't need to wait much longer before seeing whether their team's star quarterback will hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

While this is a life-changing accomplishment for any quarterback, if Patriots 23-year-old signal-caller Drake Maye were able to add Super Bowl Champion to his resumé after just two NFL seasons, he would likely never have to pay for a meal in New England ever again.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Then again, Maye doesn't need to eat too many meals outside of his own home, as his wife, Ann Michael Maye, is a fantastic cook and baker.

Ann Michael has become almost as beloved as her husband amid the Patriots fan base (and NFL fans more broadly) because of her wholesome social media content.

Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye celebrate the Patriots huge win at the Buffalo Bills. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Ann Michael has been supporting her husband for over a decade now, as they started dating in 2015. Therefore, she has been by his side throughout his college and professional career, and is surely as nervous as he is for Sunday's big game.

Ann Michael Maye's January 18 Instagram story. | Instagram/@annmichaelhmaye

Ann Michael Maye Posts Kiss Photo with Patriots QB Before Super Bowl Begins

Ann Michael showed Drake love in a wholesome way on Sunday morning, as she posted a photo of them missing to her Instagram story.

"Happy Super Bowl Sunday!!!!! ❤️💙 ❤️ Proud is an understatement, I love you @drake.maye," the post was captioned.

Ann Michael Maye's February 8 Instagram story. | Instagram/@annmichaelhmay

All eyes will be on Maye to see whether he can bring the Patriots their first Super Bowl victory since the Tom Brady era. What's for sure is that he will have his wife's support and love either way.

Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

