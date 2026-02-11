Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Breaks Silence in Heartfelt Post After Patriots Loss

It was not the ending Drake Maye and the New England Patriots had hoped for in Super Bowl LX after being throttled by the Seattle Seahawks. His wife Ann Michael Maye broke her silence on Wednesday with a heartfelt note for her husband.

The 23-year-old quarterback Maye had a bad Super Bowl week after he lost out on the Most Valuable Player Award to Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford by one vote, and then had a bad game in the big game with three turnovers in the 29-13 loss.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks off of the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Maye would pad his stats with the game out of control late with 295 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked six times and dominated for three quarters.

This photo pretty much sums up how the day went for Maye and the team:

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

About the only bright spot was Ann Michael’s head-turning custom Patriots fit. In fact, her one post before kickoff, which was her last, is quite telling about how things went after that point (see first related in article).

Ann Michael breaks her silence

Now, she posted a message for her man reflecting on the season and what’s to come:

“Not how we wanted it to end but still thanking God for this incredible season ❤️ We are blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing group of people, who made this season what it was. This is only the beginning!!”

There’s no guarantees in football — just ask Dan Marino who made the Super Bowl in his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins and never made it back — but Maye is a special player who has a bright future ahead of him.

The Mayes’ love story:

Their story goes back to middle school in North Carolina where they have been together since 2015.

Drake was then superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Drake.

