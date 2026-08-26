Iconic '90s Grunge Band Reuniting 9 Years After Singer's Death for Seahawks Halftime Show

Seattle has a rich history rooted in grunge music.

Bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains all got their start in Seattle, and that's why grunge has been dubbed the "Seattle Sound."

In that tradition, it's fitting that a grunge favorite from the '90s has been tapped to perform at the Seahawks' halftime show for their opening game.

The matchup is set for Wednesday, Sept. 9, with the Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots at Lumen Field, pitting Sam Darnold, who's newly married, back against the Pats.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That band is Soundgarden. The performance will mark a reunion of sorts nearly 10 years after losing their frontman, Chris Cornell.

Soundgarden Has Reunited Several Times Since Chris Cornell's Death

The upcoming Seahawks appearance will mark the fifth time Soundgarden has reunited since losing Cornell. Since the singer's death, the group has played together on four other occasions.

Their first was in January 2019 for the "I Am the Highway" tribute concert for Cornell. They also got back together for a Taylor Hawkins tribute show in 2022, a benefit concert in Seattle in 2024 and for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

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Who will sing in Cornell's place? That honor goes to Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless. These two have a long history together, and The Pretty Reckless was actually on tour with Soundgarden during the run when Cornell sadly passed away following a Detroit concert.

Mike McCready of Pearl Jam will also lend guitar work to the performance, and he'll perform the national anthem before Darnold, Drake Maye and the full stadium at the game.

Seahawks Announce Special Grunge-Filled Performance

The Seahawks announced the exciting news on social media on Tuesday.

"The home opener will also feature a special halftime performance from Soundgarden, featuring Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and Mike McCready of Pearl Jam. McCready will also perform the national anthem pregame, and will be appearing on behalf of the Washington Innocence Project, a Seahawks Spirit of 12 partner."

The "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" honoring the late Soundgarden singer. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Washington Innocence Project, according to the organization's official website, is an "independent nonprofit organization that provides free legal services to men and women in Washington State who have been wrongfully convicted, helps prevent wrongful convictions through education and policy reform, and supports exonerees and freed individuals as they rebuild their lives in freedom."

Soundgarden and Pearl Jam are two of the biggest bands of the 1990s grunge movement, and it's fitting that members from both bands will be at this special game. It's really a range of grunge artists converging to celebrate all things Seattle.