Sam Darnold’s Fiancée Katie Stuns in White ‘Causing a Racket’ at Bachelorette Party

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is just over five weeks removed from winning his first Super Bowl. Now, his wedding to fiancée Katie Hoofnagle is what’s on his mind.

In fact, as soon as Super Bowl LX ended and Darnold and the Seahawks had defeated the New England Patriots, he was already thinking about the April 3 wedding date.

Even right after winning the Super Bowl, Sam Darnold was thinking about his upcoming wedding 🥲pic.twitter.com/090hBIIREJ — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) February 11, 2026

After a Disneyland champions’ trip where Hoofnagle joined him at “The Happiest Place on Earth”, the two are planning for their big day.

Darnold proposed to Hoofnagle on the beach in Dana Point, California, back in July of 2025 where the couple shared the moment on social media.

Hoofnagle turns heads at bachelorette party

Hoofnagle and her girls hit up Indian Wells in Cali for the bachelorette party where she posted photos in her white dress and wrote on Instagram, “causing a racket or whatever.”

It looks like a good time.

Where is Darnold having his bachelor party? Hopefully it’s going much better than Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s went that led to his wedding being called off.

Is Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen joining Darnold as Sam went to his? Allen does have a baby on the way soon with wife Hailee Steinfeld.

Who is Hoofnagle?

Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the 49ers in 2023.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in Seattle.