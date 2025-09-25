Who is Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold’s fiancée Katie Hoofnagle?
Sam Darnold made the Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings last season, but the team still moved on from him. Before he started this season with his new team the Seattle Seahawks, Darnold got engaged to Katie Hoofnagle in July.
She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”
Darnold will lead the 2-1 Seahawks on Thursday Night Football vs. the 2-1 Arizona Cardinals in a key divisional matchup. His No. 1 fan Hoofnagle will definitely be rooting on her man.
But, who is she?
RELATED: Sam Darnold was at Josh Allen’s bachelor party hanging with Tiger Woods
She’s a California native like Darnold
She’s from Northern California having attended Monte Vista High School in Danville, CA. Darnold is from Southern California, attending San Clemente High School in San Clemente. He’d go on to star for the USC Trojans while Hoofnagle would head to the South of the country to the other USC (see below).
She’s also an athlete
Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years.
She’d earn a B.A. in marketing from South Carolina which leads to the next fact about her.
She’s a marketing specialist for a software company
Her LinkedIn profile has her working for the company Renvio, which is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions according to its website. She’s been a marketing specialist for them the last 3 months while she was an account executive there from October 2024 until September 2025.
She met Darnold when he was with the San Francisco 49ers
Darnold was a backup for the 49ers during their 2023 Super Bowl run that ended with a devastating overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He only was there the one season but was able to met Hoofnagle.
She’d then move with him to Minnesota when he was with the Vikings.
She’s a big football fan
Every stop she’s been at she’s posted at Darnold’s games, including at the beginning of this season in her first with the other Seahawks WAGs.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career