Indiana Fever Fans Flock to Meet Lexie Hull & Watch Her Throw First Pitch

When people think about the Indiana Fever, they often think about Caitlin Clark, who has been in the spotlight ever since her college basketball days. But, this roster is filled with talented players.

The Fever feature Clark alongside Sophie Cunningham, Kelsey Mitchell, Makayla Timpson and Aliyah Boston, to name a few. One other big name in the starting lineup is Lexie Hull.

Hull is really building a reputation for being a superstar on and off the court. Like her peers, her social media following is growing quickly, and she's up to more than 500,000 Instagram followers alone. Well, some of those fans got the chance to meet Hull this past week.

Lexie Hull meets Fever fans at Victory Field

On Thursday, it was Lexie Hull Night at Victory Field. The Fever guard signed autographs, met with fans and threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Indianapolis Indians game. According to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files, 6,087 people were at the game.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull enters prior to a game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Under a navy Indians tent, Hull signed autographs and took photos with fans for more than 45 minutes," Agness said of Hull's appearance. "She then made her way onto the immaculate grass to visit with team personnel before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at 6:22 p.m. ET."

Hull is engaged to a baseball player, so she's familiar with the game. She's set to marry Will Matthiessen, who used to play professional baseball. He was selected by the Pirates in the 2019 draft but retired a few years later.

Fans gush over Lexie Hull's big night

The Fever took to social media to share Hull's special time at the ballpark.

"From signing autographs to throwing out the first pitch, Lexie Hull Night at Victory Field was a success," they stated in a post showing photos of Hull signing autographs and taking the field to throw out the pitch. Followers were quick to comment positive things about Hull.

"I saw that throw on TV. Not bad at all. I think it might have been a strike," one follower said.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull on her phone. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Elite athlete. Wonderful young lady. It is great to see Lexie having her own day at the ballpark. Best wishes on her continued successes," another said.

"Not only are you a great basketball player, but now you're crushing it in baseball too! You're amazing at everything," one more added.

"And what a throw that was," one more stated.

The Fever's next game is Sept. 18 against the Toronto Tempo.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal against the Connecticut Sun during a game Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Sun 111-91. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect