Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark Stun in Midriff Looks to Lead Fever Fits

The Indiana Fever were back at it on Friday, going up against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

As always, the ladies of the Fever were dressed up in their best fits heading into the game.

Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham weren't matching, but almost looked coordinated and both rocked midriff-bearing looks ahead of the game.

Clark donned a black tube top that showed just the lower part of her toned midriff, along with wide-legged, drawstring black pants. It was a slick and sophisticated look.

Meanwhile, Cunningham also wore a tube top, but hers was much more cropped, showing her full midriff along with wide-legged black pants and a beige-and-white Adidas jacket.

Cunningham also wore sunglasses, totally looking like a rock star. She has dance skills to match, too, although she didn't pull out any of those moves during her tunnel walk.

Pink for a Purpose Night Brought Out Special Looks

Friday was actually Pink for a Purpose night at the Fever-Sun game, so some of the ladies wore pink in honor. One was budding Fever star Lexie Hull, who wore a light pink, off-the-shoulder mini dress with sandals while walking into the venue.

In honor of Pink for a Purpose, the Fever also changed their profile photo to a pink Fever logo and shared a photo of the starting lineup with a pink backing.

"The Indiana Fever and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund have teamed up to launch a two-year fundraising initiative supporting breast cancer prevention in the state of Indiana," the Fever explained about the initiative on their official website.

So, the Fever were decked out in pink for a good cause. It's another way they're making a difference off the court.

Fans Loved the Indiana Fever's Looks

Fans gushed over the looks on the posts.

outfit inspo: pink 💖



members of the squad showed up in pink in honor of Pink for Purpose Night presented by @StVincentIN 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0jYu90mcDS — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 28, 2026

"Clark looking ready," one said on Instagram. "I just hope Indiana Fever keeps on playing the pace and letting her be the point guard, get everyone involved, and that's how you win."

"Caitlin Clark really the baddest in the entire league," another said with a bunch of exclamation marks.

"My queen Sophie stands out even in simple ways," another said.

"Sophie so beautiful," another commented. "So iconic."

These women don't just rule the court, they also rule the camera off the court, constantly changing up their looks and giving people something to follow.