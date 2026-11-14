Joe Burrow hasn't strayed far from home since becoming one of the NFL's biggest stars. His taste in real estate, however, has changed considerably.

When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the quarterback was still living with his parents in southeastern Ohio. A few months later, he bought his first house for $835,000.

Three years and one trip to the Super Bowl later, Burrow was shopping in an entirely different price range.

The Bengals quarterback purchased a $7.5 million estate overlooking the Ohio River in 2023, adding a sprawling property to a real estate portfolio that has attracted renewed attention following a November 12 report from Architectural Digest.

For Burrow, who signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension in 2023, the multimillion-dollar investment was another sign of just how much his life had changed since entering the league.

Inside Joe Burrow's $7.5 Million Cincinnati Mansion

Burrow's most expensive publicly reported real estate purchase came in 2023, when he paid $7.5 million for a property in the Cincinnati area.

The estate sits on approximately three acres near Coldstream Country Club, roughly 20 minutes from downtown Cincinnati.

The home itself spans approximately 7,300 square feet and was built in 2014. It features four bedrooms, six bathrooms and sweeping views of the Ohio River.

The property was reportedly sold fully furnished, giving Burrow a move-in-ready retreat away from the demands of an NFL season.

Privacy was also a consideration.

Shortly after the purchase, the New York Post reported that Burrow was interested in adding a poolhouse that would help shield the main residence from outside views.

The house made headlines for a more troubling reason in December 2024, when burglars targeted the property while Burrow was away for a Bengals game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Authorities said approximately $300,000 worth of belongings were stolen, including jewelry associated with the quarterback.

Burrow subsequently addressed the incident and the unwanted attention surrounding his personal life.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one," he told reporters.

The incident offered an uncomfortable reminder that even a secluded multimillion-dollar estate doesn't guarantee privacy for one of football's most recognizable players.

Joe Burrow's First Cincinnati Home Cost $835,000

Before the riverfront estate, Burrow's first NFL home was a considerably smaller investment.

In June 2020, shortly after the Bengals drafted him, Burrow reportedly paid $835,000 for a house in Cincinnati's historic Columbia-Tusculum neighborhood.

The two-story property, built in 2014, measures approximately 2,900 square feet and sits about five miles from the Bengals' home stadium.

For a rookie quarterback beginning his professional career, the location made sense. It offered a relatively short commute to work while keeping him close to the Ohio community where he grew up.

The purchase also came before Burrow had signed his record-setting extension. His original rookie contract was worth approximately $36.1 million over four years.

Whether Burrow still owns the Columbia-Tusculum property has not been publicly confirmed.

Taken together, the two reported purchases represent approximately $8.34 million in real estate spending, although that figure should not be mistaken for the current value of his holdings.

From His Childhood Bedroom to a $275 Million NFL Contract

Perhaps the most revealing detail about Burrow's real estate journey has nothing to do with the size of his Cincinnati mansion.

In May 2020, just weeks after becoming the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, Burrow revealed that he was spending the COVID-19 lockdown in his childhood bedroom at his parents' Ohio home.

The room still had Star Wars curtains and posters, reminders of a childhood that hadn't been completely packed away despite his rise to football stardom.

Burrow was born in Ames, Iowa, but moved to Ohio with his family when he was young. He played college football at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to the national championship.

His success eventually brought him back to Ohio as the face of the Bengals.

In September 2023, Cincinnati rewarded him with a five-year, $275 million extension, making him the NFL's highest-paid player by average annual salary at the time.

The quarterback's real estate investments have followed a similar trajectory, from a modest-by-NFL-standards first home to an estate worth several million dollars.

And while his football career has made him a national celebrity, his biggest publicly documented property purchases have remained concentrated around the city where he plays.

For a quarterback who started his NFL journey in his childhood bedroom, that's quite a change of scenery.

