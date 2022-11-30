Who Won the Super Bowl in 2022?

With the 2022 season coming to an end and a new Super Bowl champion to be crowned in ’23, it’s a good time to look back and see who came out on top in last year’s championship game.

The February 2022 matchup saw the Rams and Bengals meet in Super Bowl LVI where Matthew Stafford and company defeated a young Bengals team led by Joe Burrow.

The final score was 23–20, and Cooper Kupp capped off his legendary year with winning the game’s MVP award. Kupp led the NFL in receiving yards, touchdown receptions and catches that year. He tallied eight catches for 92 yards and two scores against Cincinnati to finish what may be the best season a wideout has ever had.

All-time greats like Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald got their first rings, and Sean McVay became the youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl at 36. It was the team’s first Super Bowl win since the 1999 season.