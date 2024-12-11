The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Joe Burrow’s $7.5M Cincinnati mansion is amazing but also cursed possibly

The Bengals quarterback had his house broken into on Monday, but there’s more bad history with the property. See it.

Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow may want to think about selling the $7.5 million Cincinnati house he purchased in 2023 because it may possibly be cursed.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback can certainly afford an upgrade, too, with his $275 million contract. The dude did just spent $3 million on a Batmobile after all.

The property sits on three acres and is 7,370 square feet with 5 bedroom, 7 bathrooms. It was originally built in 2016 on a horse farm and features stunning views of the Ohio River.

Why would he sell it? Well, there was just a break in while he was playing the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, December 9, and a frantic 911 call from a 22-year-old “employee” at his home that has caused all kinds of internet searches to the name Olivia Ponton.

It was also just three months after he purchased the house that he suffered a devastating season-ending wrist injury. While Burrow is having an amazing season this year, his team also keeps dropping crazy games and sit at 5-8.

One other detail on why it may be cursed: Burrow’s next-door neighbor was his good buddy and running back Joe Mixon, who was shipped off the the Houston Texans this season and is balling. Burrow and Bengals could’ve certainly used him.

If only Burrow had his doppelgänger Macaulay Culkin, who dressed up like Burrow for Halloween, guarding the house. Culkin of course played Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and stopped the burglars from robbing his mansion of a house.

