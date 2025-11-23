5 Historic Michael Jordan Sports Illustrated Covers you Need in Your Collection

For serious collectors, Jordan’s SI covers are essential large-format collectibles with increasing rarity. They complement his trading cards and memorabilia, anchoring any comprehensive Jordan portfolio.

We will focus on five of the most collectible Michael Jordan Sports Illustrated covers, the issues that are foundational to the high-end market. With more than 50 covers to consider, the makeup of which are the “top 5” is worthy of debate.

Five of the most Collectible Michael Jordan SI Covers



1. November 28, 1983 – "Michael Jordan, North Carolina"



This is Michael Jordan's debut Sports Illustrated cover appearance. It is a key piece within the Michael Jordan collecting universe. It features him in his UNC uniform, appearing alongside teammate Sam Perkins.

Why It’s a Cornerstone Asset:

First Public Introduction: This cover officially introduced the young, non-professional Jordan to a national audience. Its release predates his NBA debut and, significantly, his 1986 Fleer Rookie Card by three years.

Significant Rarity: As a college issue, the print run and typical preservation rates were lower than later professional issues. Finding a "no-label" newsstand copy in high grade (9.0 or above) is genuinely difficult and commands a substantial premium.

Record-Setting Value: This issue holds an established value benchmark for graded Sports Illustrated magazines, with high-grade copies realizing sales in the mid-five figures, underscoring its premier status.

This issue precedes his earliest cardboard assets, including the 1984 Star Co. Olympic Preview (#65) and the iconic 1986 Fleer Rookie Card (#57).

Michael Jordan's 1st SI Cover Appearance, Sports Illustrated November 28, 1983 | https://vault.si.com/vault/1983/11/28/43748

2. The Professional Debut: December 10, 1984 – "A Star Is Born"

This is Jordan’s first Sports Illustrated cover in a Chicago Bulls uniform, released early in his rookie season. The photograph is a dynamic capture of his emergent, high-flying style.

Why It’s a Premier Investment Asset:

The Launch of the NBA Era: This issue marks the commencement of Jordan's professional dominance and is the direct visual companion to his rookie year in the league.

Market-Defining Value: A high-grade copy (CGC 9.8) of this cover achieved a record sale of $126,000 in August 2023. This transaction established a new high-water mark for high-grade Sports Illustrated covers, affirming their value alongside the hobby's most valuable card assets.

The Grade Premium: For this issue, the financial difference between an 8.0 and a 9.8 is substantial, reinforcing the necessity of focusing intently on the grade when acquiring this asset.

Michael Jordan soaring in his Chicago Bulls uniform with the headline "A Star Is Born" | https://vault.si.com/vault/1984/12/10/44293-toc

3. The Innovator: December 23, 1991 – Sportsman of the Year (Hologram)

This issue was dedicated to Jordan being named Sportsman of the Year following his first NBA Championship.

Historical Significance: It celebrates Jordan’s first title, which broke the Lakers/Celtics dominance and cemented his place as the world’s most famous athlete.

Market Driver: Unique print feature. The cover incorporates a striking, 3D hologram of Jordan. Collectors seek copies where the delicate hologram is perfectly preserved without cracks, scratches, or delamination, making high-grade copies more challenging to find.

Innovative Sports Illustrated December 23, 1991 Michael Jordan Cover – Sportsman of the Year (Hologram) | https://ebay.us/m/8idzGV

4. The Controversial Asset: March 14, 1994, "Bag It, Michael"

The collectability of this cover is driven by controversy and biographical significance. It features Jordan in his Birmingham Barons baseball uniform with the direct headline: "Bag It, Michael! Jordan Has Found a New Life in Baseball, But He’s Embarrassing Himself and the Game."

Why It’s a Must-Have:

Controversy and Historical Context: Jordan's displeasure with the cover led to a notable public disagreement with the magazine. This makes the issue a fascinating artifact in the history of Jordan narrative.

This issue documents a unique, transitional period in Jordan’s career, making it essential for collectors aiming for a comprehensive visual timeline.

Rarely Seen Autographed: Thanks to the controversy, authenticated signed copies of this issue are highly desirable collectibles, adding substantial value due to the historical tension associated with the cover subject.

Michael Jordan in his Birmingham Barons baseball uniform with the headline "Bag It, Michael!" Sports Illustrated March 14th, 1994. | https://vault.si.com/vault/1994/03/14/711039-toc

5. The Perfect Ending: June 22, 1998 – "The Shot"

This cover captures Jordan’s legendary, championship-winning jumper over Bryon Russell in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Historical Significance: Often viewed as the most iconic photograph of Jordan’s career, symbolizing the end of the Bulls dynasty and his second three-peat. It is the definitive visual artifact of his final act with the Bulls.

Market Driver: Emotional and cultural gravity. High-grade copies have commanded prices exceeding $8,000, confirming its status as the most desirable Jordan cover from the championship era.

Issue Newsstand Issue Grade Reported Sale Nov 28, 1983 (UNC Debut) CGC 8.5 $11,590 Dec 10, 1984 (Pro Debut) CGC 9.8 $126,000 Dec 23, 1991 (Hologram) CGC 9.6 $800 Mar 14, 1994 ("Bag It") CGC 9.6 $800 Jun 22, 1998 ("The Shot") CGC 9.6 $700

The Takeaway: With more than 50 appearances, spanning more than 40 years, Michael Jordan’s Sports Illustrated covers are a highly coveted and collectable segment for both Michael Jordan and Sports Illustrated collectors. With prices for rare vintage Michael Jordan collectibles beyond the reach of many collectors, high-grade copies of his iconic covers are still available for relatively modest prices. As the GOAT of GOATS, we should expect prices to rise as more collectors add these pieces of history to their collections.

