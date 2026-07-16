Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon lasted just 69 seconds, but the fallout has dominated the MMA world ever since.

The former two-division UFC champion suffered a first-round TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11 after suffering a serious right knee injury early in the fight.

In the days that followed, McGregor announced he would undergo surgery, prompting fans to wonder whether the 38-year-old had fought for the final time.

So, is Conor McGregor retiring? Here's everything we know so far.

Why Fans Think Conor McGregor Could Retire

Retirement speculation began almost immediately after McGregor shared a lengthy message on Instagram outlining what comes next in his recovery.

"Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God!" McGregor wrote.

While much of the post focused on his recovery, one line quickly stood out: "Final fight of the contract."

That wording led many fans to wonder whether McGregor was signaling that he plans to walk away from the sport after fulfilling the final bout on his current UFC deal.

The uncertainty comes after what has already been a difficult stretch in McGregor's career. UFC 329 marked his first fight in five years following the devastating leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

Instead of a triumphant comeback, the Irish superstar's return ended with another serious injury seconds into the opening round.

What Conor McGregor Has Actually Said

Despite the speculation, McGregor has not announced his retirement.

Instead, every public statement he has made since UFC 329 has centered on recovery and eventually returning to competition.

"My faith is unconditional and I am thankful I get to prove it!" McGregor wrote on Instagram. "My lifestyle changes are permanent and not just until. I am thankful I get to prove it."

He later added: "I am a child of God. I am a friend of God. God makes a way for me where there seems to be no way. I am not a victim of my circumstances, I overcome them. God is at work in me to will and to work his good pleasure! My youth is being renewed like the eagles! In Jesus I am thoroughly loved, cherished, adored. I walk in divine health. I live under supernatural protection. All things work out for my good! All things are possible for me because I am a believer!"

McGregor also addressed claims that he entered the fight already injured, pushing back against that narrative on social media.

I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2026

Taken together, McGregor's comments point toward rehabilitation rather than retirement.

Dana White Doesn't Believe McGregor Has Retired

UFC CEO Dana White also weighed in after the fight, making it clear he has not heard McGregor discuss retirement.

"The minute you start talking or thinking about retiring, you absolutely positively should," White told reporters.

He later added: "I haven't heard that from him yet... We'll see what he has to say."

White praised McGregor for attempting a comeback after such a lengthy absence but acknowledged the latest injury means another long road back.

He also revealed doctors believed McGregor likely suffered a torn ACL, though the fighter has not publicly confirmed the exact diagnosis.

So, Is Conor McGregor Retiring?

As of now, there is no official indication that McGregor is retiring from MMA.

While his comments about the "final fight of the contract" sparked widespread discussion, he has repeatedly spoken about surgery, rehabilitation and returning to practice rather than stepping away from the sport.

White has likewise said McGregor has not indicated that retirement is imminent.

For now, the former UFC champion's immediate focus appears to be recovering from surgery. Whether he eventually returns to fulfill the final fight on his UFC contract remains one of the biggest unanswered questions in mixed martial arts.

