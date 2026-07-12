Will Conor McGregor Return To UFC After Devastating Leg Injury?

The imagery of Conor McGregor collapsing 1:09 into the first round of his UFC 329 main event vs. Max Holloway in Las Vegas Saturday night is going to be played on a loop for a long time.

It is a haunting echo of his 2021 fight with Dustin Poirier, a moment of physical failure that leaves the entire MMA world questioning the future of its most iconic figure.

As McGregor approaches his 38th birthday this Tuesday, the natural inclination is to assume that his time as a competitor has finally run its course.

My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2026

But to count out McGregor is to misunderstand the singular, unrelenting drive that brought him to this level in the first place.

Will Conor McGregor Return To UFC Again?

McGregor-Instagram

McGregor will fight again. This isn't just about the money, though the historic gate of $26.4 million proves he remains the sport's ultimate draw. It is about the manner in which it ended. McGregor did not lose to Holloway because he was outclassed or beaten in a technical war; he lost because his body failed him in a moment of misfortune.

I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2026

For a fighter of his caliber, walking away with an injury—the same kind of injury that derailed his last attempt at a comeback—is an unacceptable ending.

Critics will point to the five-year absence, the mounting injuries, and the cruelty of Father Time. They will argue that the welterweight division is a young man’s game and that another comeback is a recipe for further irreversible damage.

Why Conor McGregor Should Return To UFC?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LLC

They aren't wrong, but they are dismissing his psychological makeup as an athlete. McGregor is a fighter who thrives on the narrative of the comeback. He is not a man who will quietly slip into retirement while the door is still very much wide open.

Even in the chaotic, disappointed silence of the aftermath, the whispers of "unfinished business" are inevitable. Holloway himself called for a trilogy, an offer that holds immense weight in the landscape of the sport. McGregor has never been one to shy away from high-stakes redemption.

He has maintained that he is not putting the gloves down for good, and for as long as that competitive fire remains, the Octagon will always be a possibility.

The conclusion of UFC 329 was a disaster, yes. But it was the kind of disaster that demands a sequel. McGregor will heal, he will re-evaluate, and he will look for one final walk to the cage. It might not be the smartest move, but it is the Conor McGregor move. We haven't seen the last of him.