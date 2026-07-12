Dana White Reacts to UFC Superstar Conor McGregor’s Leg Injury

In the immediate aftermath of UFC 329, the air at T-Mobile Arena felt heavy with the kind of collective disbelief that only the fight game can generate.

When the marquee attraction of the night, welterweight Conor McGregor, collapsed just 69 seconds into his return in a rematch vs. Max Holloway, the narrative of a triumphant, record-breaking International Fight Week shifted instantly into tragedy. Yet, standing in the center of the post-fight press conference was UFC CEO Dana White to face the proverbial music.

White was tasked with balancing the night's immense commercial success against the brutal, unpredictable reality that unfolded inside the Octagon.

How Successful Was UFC 329?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

The numbers don’t lie. With a historic live gate of $26.4 million, this event shattered the previous record of $22 million, set in September 2024 at the Sphere. It was a massive financial triumph for the promotion, anchored by the star power of McGregor and the broader appeal of Paramount Plus’s premium streaming behemoth.

However, sports are not scripted, and the sport’s biggest nights often hinge on moments that turn on a dime. For White, the abrupt stoppage was a grim reminder of the sport's volatility.

As theories began to circulate on social media regarding a pre-existing injury—fueled by viral clips of McGregor removing his shoes—White was quick to shut down the speculation. He emphasized the sheer visibility of the lead-up to the fight, pointing to the massive engagement on his own channels as proof that no warning signs were present.

UFC CEO Dana White, Conor McGregor React To Sudden Injury

(Zuffa LLC)

“Just on my (social media) accounts, the (Friday ceremonial weigh-in) face-off that day is at 80 million views,” White told reporters at his post-fight presser regarding the injury. “So, if there was a pre-existing injury, somebody would have noticed it (that) he was limping. (He) put his shoes on, ran right at him (Holloway). I don’t think there was. Anything is possible. But, he sure didn’t look like it. And for 80 million (people) just on my account, and that number has gotta be massive and nobody noticed anything”.

McGregor, too, verified that nothing was pre-existing.

"My head gasket is gone," McGregor wrote. "Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell."

My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2026

Ultimately, White’s reaction was one of a promoter who has seen it all. White acknowledged the disappointment of the injury while maintaining the pragmatic stance that in a sport as brutal as MMA, injuries are an occupational hazard.

Whether it was bad luck or an unfortunate mechanical failure, White focused on the spectacle that preceded it—a reminder that the promotion can build the stage, but it cannot control the outcome once the cage door closes on any given Saturday.

July 11, 2026, was yet another dark reminder of the cutthroat nature in MMA. And it won't be the last time it happens, either.