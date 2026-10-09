Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend Marissa Ayers Opens Up About Life After Giants QB's Injury

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, is ready to put down roots as Dart recovers from his season-ending injury.

Ayers, a model and influencer, took to TikTok on Thursday to announce some good personal news that also marks quite a big change.

She has officially signed the lease on her first apartment of her own. The timing comes as Dart recovers from season-ending knee surgery, meaning she won't be rushing to move in just yet.

Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend Marissa Ayers is Getting Her First Apartment

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart walks off the field following a 28-20 victory. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the video, Ayers explains that getting her own place has been a long time coming. She graduated from the University of Alabama in May 2025 and has spent much of the time since traveling rather than settling down in one spot.

"I'm going to pick up the keys to my very first apartment," Ayers said in her video. "I'm living alone for the first time. This is crazy... I've been planning to move and get my own place for well over a year now. I graduated college at the University of Alabama in May 2025, and I've basically been living out of a suitcase since then. I don't know how I've done it so long. But it was honestly just the era that I was in."

She hasn't shared an official move-in date, and she's not making this a quick move. Instead, Ayers plans to gradually furnish the apartment while spending plenty of time helping Dart through his recovery.

"I'm really going to be with Jax a lot because with his injury he had surgery this month, and he really needs that extra helping hand," she explained. "So, I want to be there for him and I want to take care of him. And that's just something I feel in my heart. We take care of each other, and that's just what we do."

Marissa Ayers Opens Up About the NFL Schedule

Ayers also talked about the NFL schedule and how she and Dart were able to spend a lot of time together during the offseason.

"He basically goes to California in the offseason to train, so from Feb to April I was in California with him. I was just bopping around here and there. I mean y'all would do it too. It was a new relationship," she said.

Ayers added that she had the flexibility to travel because she works from her phone, allowing the couple to make the most of their time together.

"We just wanted to do everything together and I had the flexibility to do so because I work from my phone... This past spring and summer were some of the best months of my life," she said. "He's literally my best friend. So I was just living. And apartment was just out of my mind.. I wanted to be really present and say yes to everything. It was so fun."

But while that was a blast, she says she's "finally ready to get settled and have my own place and just to have a little bit of grounding."