Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Wife Marissa Are Close to a Major Milestone

There's a lot more to Trevor Lawrence and Wife Marissa than being part of the Jacksonville Jaguars' organization.



When Lawrence is not preparing as a star quarterback, he's spending time with his wife, Marissa, and their growing family. The two have been together for years, long before the spotlight of professional football became part of their everyday lives. She's been with him on the red carpet at the NFL Honors and beyond.

Their relationship started back in 2016, while they were both in high school. By 2020, Lawrence was ready to take the next step, proposing to Marissa at Clemson University's football stadium.

They exchanged vows in 2021 and became parents for the first time in January 2025, when their daughter, Shae Lynn Lawrence, arrived. Now, there's another little Lawrence on the way.

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Wife Marissa's Second Baby Is Due Any Day Now

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence waves to fans while carrying his daughter Shae. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The couple shared the news in June 2026 that they are expecting their second child.



It was huge news to share during what's usually a more uneventful time of year for the quarterback, since it was the offseason.

Specifically, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the Jaguars quarterback and his wife posted the update on social media, revealing that they're expecting their second child. This time, they're having a boy.

"The four of us. Thank you Jesus for our baby boy," Marissa wrote alongside a joint Instagram video announcing the pregnancy and baby-appropriate emojis.

The couple shared the news with a video filmed on the beach, featuring Lawrence, Marissa and their daughter, Shae Lynn, who arrived in January 2025. At one point, the little girl can be seen holding her mom's ultrasound photos, giving the announcement an extra-special touch. It's a sweet family moment, with one more little Lawrence already on the way.

Marissa Lawrence Has Been by Trevor's Side Through His NFL Journey as the Jaguars' QB

Marissa has been there for Trevor through the good times and the difficult ones, too. She sent out a sweet message after the Jaguars' playoff loss last season. Also, even though they didn't go all the way, his last season was solid and packed with highlights. Jacksonville finished with a 13-4 record. Not bad at all.

Of course, Trevor's journey in the NFL hasn't always been easy. His rookie season was rough. Marissa recognized that in a heartfelt message. Looking back on his first year as a professional and reflected on the ups and downs.

Jul 27, 2023; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and his wife Marissa sit on the field after training camp at Miller Electric Performance Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"What a year babe. Lots of highs and lows," she wrote on social media at the time, adding that the two had a "lot of learning" and "growing."

From their high school beginnings to marriage, parenthood and life in the NFL, the couple has experienced a lot together.