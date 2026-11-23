Jalen Brunson is sticking up for Taylor Swift amid his teammates' recent comments about her fandom.

Knicks guard Tyler Kolek and Knicks point guard Miles McBride appeared on the NBA 2K League TikTok livestream earlier this month, where they were asked “Who’s the fakest celeb fan you’ve seen courtside?”

Kolek answered: “Maybe Taylor Swift?”

McBride agreed with his teammate's answer but also noted that her fanbase wouldn't like Kolek's answer. The Knicks guard's comment has now ignited a response from Brunson in the singer's defense.

Jalen Brunson Defends Taylor Swift's Fandom

After Kolek and McBride's livestream went viral denouncing Swift's tie to the Knicks, Brunson is sticking behind the "Love Story" singer.

“I can’t believe I have to say this,” Brunson said in an interview with Us Weekly published on Nov. 23. “But I didn’t say what was said. Being one of the leaders of the team — the captain of the team — I guess I now have to help somebody out. Yes, she’s a member of the Knicks fandom. Yes, she is.”

Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals when the Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs. She was seated courtside alongside best friends Alana and Este Haim, as well as Mariska Hargitay. All four women were dressed in custom Knicks shirts that referenced celebrities, with Swift and Hargitay wearing one that read "Stevie Knicks."

Alana sported a shirt with "Knickleback" on the front, while her sister Este wore one with "Knicole Kidman" written on it.

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Taylor Swift on the court after game four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the second time that the Knicks captain has spoken up for someone Swift. While Kolek was recently in the hot seat for his comments, Brunson also defended NBA analyst Monica McNutt, who was caught on a hot mic saying, "She's not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl," referring to Swift.

In a postgame interview after the Knicks clinched the NBA title after 53 years, he said, "I just want to say something to the Swifties: She's a really good one. Cut her some slack. It's all good, I promise."

Jalen Brunson: “I just want to say something to the Swifties. She’s a really good one. Cut her some slack. It’s all good. I promise”



Monica McNutt: “😂 Thank you” pic.twitter.com/0EClYe9H1l — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 14, 2026

The Knicks organization also reacted to Kolek's comments and sent out a statement that read: “Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization.”

In addition to her appearance at Game 4, her history with the Knicks goes further back than this year. In 2003, she performed "Lucky You" as a 13-year-old during a Knicks talent show at Madison Square Garden. Since moving to New York in 2014, she has been spotted at Knicks games several times over the years alongside the likes of Karlie Kloss, Ben Stiller, Kate Upton, and Justin Verlander.

Tyler Kolek Apologizes For Taylor Swift Comments

Kolek has since apologized for his comments and even shared that he is a fan of the singer. While speaking to the media after the Knicks' road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, he addressed his comments.

“It’s just a question that was asked for me, that maybe I answered in the wrong way. Take that on the chin,” Kolek said to The Athletic's Fred Katz. “I love her music. We were just playing it five minutes ago, and I’m singing every word to every song. Nothing against her at all."

In an Instagram post shared on November 8 that contained a life recap of his game night outfits and shots on the court, he referenced the singer in the caption, writing, "Tyler's Version." Prior to Swift regaining her masters to her first six albums, she released re-recordings of the projects, adding "Taylor's Version" to the original title.

Tyler Kolek doing some Taylor Swift karaoke in the locker room 😂



[via Jordan Clarkson’s IG story] pic.twitter.com/eqBB77DQpu — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) November 8, 2026

Knicks' Jordan Clarkson even shared a video online of Kolek singing Swift's "Blank Space" in the locker room to aid in his stance on being a fan of the singer.

At this time, Swift has not responded to Kolek's original comments or Brunson's defense of her.