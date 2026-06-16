Jalen Brunson Picks a Side in Taylor Swift Debate After Knicks Clinch NBA Title

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are officially NBA champions, and one celebrity who's happy about it is Taylor Swift.

The pop star showed up at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday for the Knicks vs. Spurs to cheer for New York. Game 4 of the NBA Finals ended with the Knicks coming back from a 29-point deficit to overtake the Spurs, 107-106, and get one step closer to the NBA championship.

Then the Knicks clinched the championship the following game. Swift wasn't at Game 5, but fans are debating whether or not she's can be counted among the Knicks' celebrity fan base.

The Backstory: Is Taylor Swift a Knicks Fan?

When Swift showed up at Game 4, she got a major response on social media. The NBA plastered her face all over the telecast and social media. While her fans were excited to see her in the middle of the action, some people questioned if she's really a Knicks fan.

During Game 4, ESPN broadcaster Monica McNutt made a comment that got some backlash, especially from Swift supporters.

"Is that Taylor Swift down there?" McNutt said during the broadcast, which made its way to social media. "She's not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl."

Taylor Swift celebrates New York's GAME 4 WIN while walking off the court ‼️ pic.twitter.com/l3hyB4vQOA — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

McNutt has since apologized, telling TMZ: "Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said. I misspoke. I did not know."

She added: "But here's the deal, context: I literally just did a piece on celebrity row. I've been with this organization for five years. I know these folks. Ben Stiller, his wife Christine, Fat Joe. I had not seen her this year or last year."

Jalen Brunson Picks a Side in Taylor Swift Dispute

So, what does MVP-winning Jalen Brunson think of Swift's Knicks fandom? He's actually standing up for McNutt, but at the same time, he's not dissing Swift.

TAYLOR SWIFT HYPED AFTER KNICKS HISTORIC GAME 4 COMEBACK 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/z0ZiWpgkzf — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

"I just want to say something to the Swifties: she's a really good one,” Brunson said in a post-game interview with McNutt after the team's championship win. "Cut her some slack. It's all good, I promise."

So, Swift fans, listen to Brunson. Give McNutt a break. And Knicks fans, accept that one of the biggest pop stars in the world is a Knicks supporter.

The Knicks are NBA champions for the first time since 1973. The team's championship parade will take place Thursday, June 18, in Manhattan.