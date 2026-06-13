Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Shares Personal Family Photos Before Knicks-Spurs Game 5

The New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson are close to winning it all. If they pull off one more win on Saturday, June 13, they'll be NBA champions. It would mark the franchise's first since 1973, too. Throughout his run with the Knicks, Brunson's wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, has been by his side.

The two were high school sweethearts. They decided to continue dating in college, even though they were destined to go to different schools, Ali explained during an episode of the "Roommates Show" podcast late last year. Now, they're married and coming up on their third anniversary this July.

Jalen and Ali also have a daughter, Jordyn James Brunson, who was born on July 31, 2024. Even though Jalen is 100% focused on the NBA right now and winning it all for the Knicks, family always comes first.

Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Shares Touching Moment With Their Daughter

Ahead of Game 5 in San Antonio, which takes place on Saturday, July 13, Ali took to social media to post some Instagram Stories that had nothing to do with basketball and everything to do with family.

Ali posted an image of their daughter outside, on a picnic blanket, with what appears to be a book or little painting set. She's sitting next to the couple's black dog, Stevie. Their dog is a "doodle" mix, and Jalen and Ali adopted him in April 2024 from Jake's Rescue Ranch in Manhasset, Long Island, according to the ranch.

"These two are literally best friends," she wrote on the photo. It looks like a sunny summer day.

So, how did Jalen and Ali find Stevie? The NBA player opened up about how Stevie became part of their fmaily on Tuesday, June 9, in a post on the Jake's Rescue Ranch Instagram page. Even though the couple adopted him more than a year ago, they're still eager to talk about the story now.

"We are so excited to be able to say that we adopted a dog from Jake's Rescue Ranch and we couldn’t be more thankful for Alison and the great work she's doing," Brunson said in the video clip, which is up to nearly 60,000 likes. "We're just excited to bring another life into our home and I'm so thankful that we've been able to help and donate to Jake's Rescue Ranch, and we encourage you guys to do the same."

Jalen and Ali Brunson's Daughter is 'Growing Up' at Madison Square Garden

Ali has shared plenty of photos of Jordyn at Madison Square Garden supporting her dad, too. In one post, she noted how Jordyn is "growing up" at the venue.

The Knicks knocked off the Spurs on Wednesday, June 10, with a 107-106 victory, If they do it again on Saturday, they'll make this a five-game series and take home the NBA championship.