Knicks vs. Spurs Live Scores, Updates: What to Know for Pivotal NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square Garden

We have ourselves a series. After the Knicks took full control of the NBA Finals with a pair of road wins at the Spurs’ Frost Bank Center, Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio struck back as the series moved to New York, winning Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, 115–111, to cut the series lead to 2–1.

Wednesday’s Game 4 could prove to be the matchup on which the Finals swings. Should the Knicks win, they will have a commanding 3–1 lead, and would have another home game left—if they weren’t able to seal the victory in San Antonio, where they won the first two games of the Finals. A Spurs victory would give them back home court advantage, with three potential games left and two in San Antonio.

The stars will be out once again at MSG, though without President Trump attending this game, there should be a bit more normalcy around the proceedings in midtown Manhattan, without the heightened security and Secret Service presence around the Garden. Both teams have reason to be very confident entering Game 4. And based on how this series has transpired so far, we should be in for another nail-biter.

Sports Illustrated’s NBA team will be on the ground at the Garden, bringing you all of the important live updates, stats and game-changing moments from Wednesday’s heavyweight tilt.

NBA Finals Game 4: Knicks vs. Spurs live updates, scores and stats

How to watch Wednesday’s NBA Finals game between the Knicks and Spurs

The entirety of the NBA Finals will be broadcast on ABC and available for streaming on ESPN’s suite of digital platforms.

Mike Breen, a Knicks broadcaster for MSG Networks during the regular season, will be on the call for ABC, joined by analysts Tim Legler and Richard Jefferson. Lisa Salters will serve as sideline reporter for the game.

Recapping the 2026 NBA Finals so far ahead of Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4

OG Anunoby had a huge performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This has been a very tight series in all three games, made even closer by the Spurs’ Game 3 win. San Antonio has jumped out to quick lead in all three games and has a major edge in the first quarter in the series. And in all three games, the Knicks responded in a significant way.

In the first game of the series, New York outscored San Antonio by 17 in the second half and survived a late fourth-quarter run to pull out the win, 105–95.

Game 2 played out in a similar way. The Spurs led after the first quarter, 34–25, but the Knicks had a huge second quarter to erase that early lead and go ahead into halftime. After a quiet start to the series, Wembanyama came alive down the stretch and led the way on a 14–0 San Antonio run, briefly taking the lead in the final minute. Jalen Brunson tied the game up moments later, and bad late turnover by San Antonio’s star center put the ball in Brunson’s hands with under 10 seconds left.

He was fouled, and converted on 1 of 2 free throws at the line to put New York up 105–104, which proved to be the final score after a Wemby miss to end the game.

In Game 3, the Spurs once again gave away its big, early lead with a -18 second quarter, but put it all together in the second half. Wembanyama had his best game of the Finals with 32 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and San Antonio withstood the road pressure to pull out a 115–111 victory.

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