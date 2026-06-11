Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Shares Early Relationship Story Before Knicks-Spurs Game 4

Jalen Brunson is the face of the New York Knicks franchise right now, and since everyone is watching him, that means there are more eyes on his wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson.

Ali has been a supportive wife to Brunson during the Knicks' exciting 2026 run to the NBA Finals. The Knicks are 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, after dropping Game 3 with a 115-111 loss to San Antonio earlier this week.

Jalen and Ali got married in July 2023 in Chicago, so they're coming up on their three-year anniversary. The two first met at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and dated for a decade before getting hitched. They also welcomed their first baby, Jordyn, on July 31, 2024.

Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Brunson Dishes on Early Meeting and Friendship

Both Jalen and Ali opened up about their relationship during an episode of the "Roommates Show" podcast in December, the show he hosts with teammate Josh Hart and businessman Matt Hillman.

He talked about first meeting Ali, noting: "She's like, 'Oh, you're on JV,'" so he corrected her, and "she was like, 'Oh, OK,' and kind of, like, dismissed me, and then, yeah, walked away for, like, two years."

That's not quite how it all went down, at least according to Ali's side of the story.

"We were friends for a couple years," she said on the show, adding, "and then our senior year we started dating."

So, they're high school sweethearts. But it was difficult to keep the relationship going. She was going to the University of Illinois and he was about to play for Villanova University in Philadelphia.

Jalen Brunson's Wife Says the Long Distance Relationship Was Hard at First

"I didn't want to date," Ali said of that time, adding that "long distance is hard."

So, what was the tipping point? Oddly, the music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago. After they attended together, Ali said, "We were like, 'Let's stay together forever.'"

In a separate interview with People magazine, Ali opened up about how Jalen is so much more than a basketball player at home.

"He comes home, and he is my husband, or the father to my child," Ali said in the interview. "He keeps personal life in the house and basketball doesn't really come in, that's not really our conversation."

Now, Ali, and likely Jordyn, will sit courtside for another Knicks game, but it's not just any Knicks game. This franchise's destiny rests on her husband, and that's why New York is depending on him.